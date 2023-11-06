Lorraine Kelly shares ‘the saddest news’ as colleague Hannah dies from cancer aged 33

ITV star Lorraine Kelly has shared the heartbreaking news that her colleague Hannah has sadly died from cancer at the age of just 33. The news comes just two months after Hannah gave birth to baby Rory.

Lorraine recently shared Hannah’s story on Instagram. Having previously been diagnosed with breast cancer, Hannah went onto welcome Rory. However, in the subsequent months, Hannah and her family learned that her cancer had returned.

Hannah’s husband, Tom, revealed on October 31 that Hannah’s breast cancer had returned, and escalated quickly. And, late last night (November 5), Lorraine shared another post of Tom’s that revealed Hannah had so very sadly died.

Lorraine Kelly shares ‘the saddest news’ about her ITV colleague Hannah

Writing on her Instagram account, Lorraine shared a picture of Hannah and Rory together. In the accompanying caption, Lorraine wrote: “The saddest news.”

She then reshared Tom’s post. It read: “Hannah Hawkins 11.12.89 – 3.11.23. For someone who’s love language was gift giving, leaving us they day before my birthday was really not the one. I wish you’d kept the receipt.

He then added: “There is no way I can pay tribute or sum you up in one post. In fact I could write an essay on how unfair this is. That you miss out on seeing Rory growing up, that he won’t be able to feel the love of his mum, and that this terrible illness took hold so quickly.

“But that’s not how you saw it. The remarkable person that you were, the phrase you used so many times over the last few weeks – and it set me off every time; ‘I’m so at peace with the life I’ve lived’ is something we can all admire. The fact that right until the end you were putting others feelings first and making us all laugh was just you to a tee.”

Hannah’s ‘legacy’

Tom continued: “Your life can be defined simply by love, friendship and strength and I’ll make sure these are cornerstones of Rory’s life. I want him to know how much everyone loved his mum, and how much love you gave. How you would say to me in any of my dark moments, ‘remember you are so loved’. I want him to know that you were someone who could walk into a room of strangers and come out having made friends for life, and that our social calendar was always so full we physically couldn’t fit in everyone we wanted to see. I also want him to know the bravery you showed every day, facing into anything life threw at you with strength of a warrior, a smile on your face and laughter in your eyes.”

He then went on to conclude his post: “This is the legacy you leave for our little boy, this and so much more. Thank you for 13 amazing years.”

Lorraine ‘deeply saddened’ as Hannah’s cancer returned

The ITV star had previously shared’s Hannah’s story. She wrote: “This is Hannah. She’s a much-loved part of our Lorraine team and recently gave birth to her gorgeous son Rory. Amidst the joy of his arrival was the devastation of the return of her cancer. We are all deeply saddened and sending our love to Hannah’s family, and to her husband Tom, who posted this last night.”

Lorraine also commented on Tom’s original post, writing: “What a beautiful photo of Hannah and baby Rory. I’m so sorry Tom, and sending you so much love.”

Commenting on Tom’s post about Hannah’s death, Lorraine shared: “The saddest news. Hannah was a very special young woman and I was very lucky to work with her. Cannot begin to imagine the depth of your grief and sorrow Tom. She did so much to help raise awareness of breast cancer with her hard work and brilliant contribution to our #changeandcheck campaign. We will be forever grateful to her – she helped save lives. Sending all my love to you and baby Rory.”

Hannah’s story

Hannah was first diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago. Despite going into remission in 2021, her illness returned two days before she gave birth.

A Just Giving page has been set up for Hannah’s son, Rory. At the time of writing, over £24k has been donated.

And, it appears as though Lorraine herself has donated to the fundraiser. The star looks to have donated £500 and left a sweet message too.

“Hello baby Rory Thinking of you and your mum and dad xx,” the message reads.

