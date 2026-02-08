Lord of the Flies cast introduces Harry Potter’s new Draco and twins with a very famous dad

Lord of the Flies, the BBC’s new adaptation of William Golding’s classic novel, is packed with fresh faces — but one young actor is already on a fast track to major stardom thanks to his next role in the Harry Potter TV reboot.

Previous adaptations of Lord of the Flies have quietly launched impressive careers. James Aubrey made his acting debut as Ralph in the 1963 film, while James Badge Dale — later seen in The Pacific — played Simon in the 1990 version.

This new series, written by Jack Thorne, looks set to do the same. It’s a high-profile Sunday night drama, the performances are strikingly assured, and several of its young stars already feel destined for much bigger things.

One in particular stands out — and viewers may recognise why very quickly.

Lord of the Flies is a debut project for many of its young cast (Credit: BBC)

Lord of the Flies cast and characters

Lord of the Flies doesn’t rely on established child stars. Instead, most of the cast were selected through an open casting call, with no previous acting experience required.

Despite that, director Marc Munden has praised the group’s commitment and instincts, saying it quickly became clear how seriously they approached the work.

“They learned that they didn’t have to present a character and say the lines like you might in a school play; that the character came out of what they were doing,” he explained.

Winston Sawyers leads the series as Ralph (Credit: BBC)

Winston Sawyers plays Ralph

Who is Ralph?

Ralph is the central figure of Lord of the Flies: a reluctant leader who believes in cooperation and fairness. He quickly forms a bond with Piggy and finds himself in constant conflict with Jack.

Sawyers describes Ralph as “charming, humble, and a little bit goofy” – qualities that make his gradual loss of control all the more painful to watch.

Has Winston Sawyers been in anything else?

Sawyers is one of the few cast members with prior screen experience. He previously appeared in The Crow Girl, a Paramount+ drama released in 2025. At the time of writing, no further projects have been announced.

Lox Pratt plays Jack — and the next Draco Malfoy (Credit: BBC)

Lox Pratt plays Jack

Why Jack matters in Lord of the Flies

Jack is the story’s most notorious character – dominant, aggressive, and desperate to be the true leader. From the moment he appears, he positions himself as an alpha figure, rejecting responsibility in favour of excitement and control.

While some boys are drawn to his confidence and chaos, Jack’s behaviour is driven by insecurity as much as arrogance.

Pratt describes him as “narcissistic, arrogant, and condescending,” adding that “deep down he’s quite a scared little guy.”

Lox Pratt is heading to Hogwarts

Pratt’s performance has already caught serious attention — and for good reason. He has been cast as Draco Malfoy in HBO and Sky’s upcoming Harry Potter television reboot.

Asked whether he ever wants to play friendlier characters, Pratt joked that he enjoys being cast as the antagonist.

“It’s better than being stuck as the nice guy the entire time,” he said.

Piggy’s story is one of the most heartbreaking (Credit: BBC)

David McKenna plays Piggy

Who is Piggy?

Piggy is the most practical and morally grounded boy on the island. He believes in structure, safety, and fairness.

McKenna has said he relates closely to Piggy’s sense of responsibility, even if it puts him at odds with others.

What is David McKenna doing next?

Officially, no projects have been confirmed beyond Lord of the Flies. However, set photos suggest McKenna has been cast in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Chronicles of Narnia film.

There are also unconfirmed reports linking him to the Harry Potter TV series, though his role has not been announced.

Ike Talbut makes his acting debut as Simon (Credit: BBC)

Ike Talbut plays Simon

Who is Simon?

Simon is introspective, sensitive, and deeply intuitive. More than any other boy, he understands what’s really happening on the island.

Talbut describes Simon as someone who “watches before he talks” and sees the truth long before others are ready to hear it.

Has Ike Talbut appeared in anything else?

Lord of the Flies marks Talbut’s screen debut. He is currently part of the Musical Youth Company of Oxford.

Thomas Connor plays Roger

Who is Roger?

Roger thrives in the absence of rules. He becomes Jack’s most dangerous ally, acting as both enforcer and instigator as the island descends into chaos.

What else has Thomas Connor done?

This is Connor’s first acting role, and no further projects have been announced.

Noah and Cassius Flemyng play Sam and Eric

Who are Sam and Eric?

Sam and Eric are identical twins, inseparable throughout the series. They’re more civilised than many of the boys, but ultimately struggle to resist pressure.

They have a famous father

The twins are the sons of actor Jason Flemyng, known for roles in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, and Trigger Point.

Speaking to Geek Vibes Nation last year, he spoke about spending time in Malaysia for the show’s shoot.

“Me, the wife and the two boys flew off to Malaysia for six months. We were their chaperones, and the boys were the stars. So that was fun,” he said.

The young cast carries the entire series (Credit: BBC)

Other young cast members

Cornelius Brandreth as Maurice

Tom Page-Turner as Bill

Rafael de Belligny as Robert

Lake Coleman as the boy with the birthmark

Freddie Lee-Grey as Percival

Beau Thompson as Philip

Fred Jones as Johnny

***Warning: spoilers for Lord of the Flies ahead***

Lord of the Flies guest cast includes three major appearances

Rory Kinnear

Rory Kinnear appears via flashback as Ralph’s father. Though his role is brief, it adds crucial emotional context to Ralph’s journey.

Daniel Mays

Daniel Mays appears in the final episode as a police officer connected to Ralph’s past.

Tom Goodman-Hill

Tom Goodman-Hill plays a naval officer.

