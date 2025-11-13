Loose Women viewers were left rather divided by the latest panel and they didn’t hold back their thoughts…

The long-running ITV show – that premiered way back in 2000 – returned to screens on Thursday (November 13) for another.

However, just minutes in, and the complaints came pouring in over the Loose Women panel line-up…

Loose Women returned to screens (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women in panel shake-up

On Thursday (November 13) Loose Women returned to screens. Sitting at the panel were Kaye Adams, Frankie Bridge, Sue Cleaver and Nadia Sawalha.

On the show, the gang covered the latest showbiz and TV news and spoke to the likes of Emmerdale star Jaye Griffths.

However, fans of the programme were immediately left unimpressed by the line-up and rushed online to share their thoughts.

“Sue Cleaver? That’s me turned off right away,” declared one person on X. Another chimed in: “Charlene White yesterday. Sue Cleaver today. Two days in a row changing channel.”

The panel divided fans (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam line up

Meanwhile on the Loose Women Facebook account, in the comments section of a photo of the line-up, a third disgruntled viewer penned: “Another day won’t be watching.”

However, it wasn’t all negative as other viewers praised the panel. One person gushed: “Good panel today great to see Kaye and Sue on today Sue is growing in the show and very sensible.”

A second penned: “Great panel for me today. Do really enjoy both Kaye and Sue.”

Some viewers claimed they were ‘turning off’ (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women backlash

It comes after Loose Women sparked backlash earlier this week following a segment about getting to know your vulva. Pharmacist and wellness expert Laura Dowling. She was on the show on Wednesday (November 12) to talk about her new book, Love Your Vulva.

During the show, Laura used a vagina prop to point out the different parts of the vagina, while explaining some of the health issues women face down below as they age.

The ladies were enthralled as Laura explained: “Our intimate health is so very important,” as she spoke about UTIs, prolapse, incontinence and dryness post-menopause.

“We need to empower a woman and show them that intimate wellness is part of their overall wellness,” she said, as the ladies asked questions about intimate health.

Read more: Carol McGiffin claims she was ‘forced out’ of Loose Women as she blames ‘fake pandemic’ for ‘changing’ show

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.