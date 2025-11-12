Loose Women sparks backlash today with ‘get to know your vulva’ segment: ‘It’s lunchtime!’

Loose Women featured a segment about getting to know your vulva today (November 12), with the piece sparking social media backlash.

Charlene White, Mariella Frostrup, Katie Piper and Nadia Sawalha were in the Loose Women studio today.

And, before talking to Strictly Come Dancing stars Katya Jones and Lewis Cope, they introduced pharmacist and wellness expert Laura Dowling. She was on the show to talk about her new book, Love Your Vulva.

The ladies listened intently as the vulva was discussed on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women sparks backlash with today’s ‘love your vulva’ segment

Laura and her giant vagina prop appeared on the ITV lunchtime show today, with Katie Piper joking: “I thought it was a hat for Ascot!”

During the show, Laura used her prop to point out the different parts of the vagina, while explaining some of the health issues women face down below as they age.

The ladies were enthralled as Laura explained: “Our intimate health is so very important,” as she spoke about UTIs, prolapse, incontinence and dryness post-menopause. “We need to empower a woman and show them that intimate wellness is part of their overall wellness,” she said, as the ladies asked questions about intimate health.

Katie joked that she thought the vulva prop was a hat for Ascot (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s lunchtime!’

However, viewers watching at home weren’t as pleased with the discussion, with some complaining that it wasn’t suitable lunchtime viewing.

“Getting to know your vulva. WTAF? It has only turned lunchtime,” said one. “Jesus Christ,” said another. “Are they really taking this seriously?” said a third. “Lovely that. Just sat down to have my lunch…! Bargain Hunt it is!” said another, switching off.

Another joked they were ‘putting down their ham Subway” as the segment aired on Loose Women today.

‘Brilliant’ vagina segment hailed

Not everyone felt the same, though. One viewer commented on Twitter: “How brilliant to see @fabulouspharm on #LooseWomen educating women and men on #thevulva and so much more. Her new book is brilliant.”

Another hit back at the backlash, with one man declaring: “It’s a woman’s show – we are just their guests!”

