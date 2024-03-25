Ruth Langford apologises over Nikita Kuzmin’s swearing on Loose Women today

Loose Women had a sweary start to the week after Nikita Kuzmin turned the air blue today (Monday March 25).

Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita appeared on the ITV lunchtime show after placing second behind David Potts on CBB in last week’s Celebrity Big Brother 2024 final.

But despite the much-loved dancer’s popularity with CBB fans, he risked the ire of those watching ITV at home today as he said an obscenity.

And ironically, it came after he and all the other CBB housemates had been told repeatedly for a fortnight “please do not swear” during the live eviction broadcasts!

Loose Women today

Nikita’s unfortunate error came as he reflected on his time on the ITV celebrity reality series.

Asked if he ever ‘forgot’ the cameras were rolling, Nikita answered: “I didn’t forget that we were being filmed, but I thought most of it was going to get cut.

“Afterwards, once I came out, everybody was like, ‘You knocked out Fern’, and I was like [blank]!”

Ruth Langsford apologises on Loose Women

The panelists immediately reacted with surprise at Nikita’s words, and spoke over one another.

And during the hubbub, host Ruth Langsford also apologised to viewers.

We do apologise for that if anybody is offended. Sorry.

She could be heard saying amid the din: “We do apologise for that if anybody is offended. Sorry.”

Doing several double takes to the camera and looking a little sheepish, Nikita added: “I forgot we are on live telly!”

Happily, going by social media reactions, Nikita’s slip did not bother viewers all that much.

One fan tweeted about his gaffe and the subsequent apology from Ruth: “@loosewomen Nikita is fine we don’t mind the odd naughty word lol.”

“#LooseWomen naughty Nikita,” posted a second, adding a smiling emoji to their words.

And a third wrote: “Lol at Nikita swearing on #LooseWomen.”

Loose Women airs on ITV on weekdays at 12.30pm.

