Loose Women stars blasted as they’re told to ‘get a grip’ over Halloween special: ‘Are you aware of the age of your audience?’

The hosts of Loose Women were blasted by fans today, who told them today to “get a grip”.

The comments as the show aired its Halloween special – with panellist Jane Moore among the four ladies in fancy dress.

Today’s show (Tuesday, October 31) saw the panellists re-branded as the Loose Witches, with each dressed up as a different famous pop culture witch.

The Loose Women set had a Halloween makeover today (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

The Loose Witches make their debut on Loose Women today

With Jane dressed as the Wicked Witch from The Wizard of Oz, Kaye Adams appeared as Winifred from Hocus Pocus, Olivia Attwood as the Chronicles of Narnia’s White Witch, and Nadia Sawalha as The Grand High Witch from The Witches.

A gigantic simmering cauldron sat in the middle of the set. Meanwhile, designers updated the show’s logo to reflect its Halloween theme.

However, not everyone was feeling so festive.

Jane was barely recognisale in her witchy robes (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Loose Women fans slam Halloween special

Writing on Twitter (now X) as the episode aired, a number of fans raged at the show’s Halloween makeover. Deeming it “childish drivel” some slammed the episode as a waste of time.

“Are you aware of the age of your audience? Today’s Halloween special is absolute childish drivel, and yes I should turn it off but must confess I’m interested to see how bad this can get,” said one fan.

“No one is really THIS bothered about Halloween – it’s fine for young kids if they want to get involved (not my cup of tea) but viewers are really not concerned with this crap,” said another.

“FFS, think these adults are making more of Halloween than the kids. Loose Women, This Morning – pathetic, how have we become so obsessed with this American crap? Okay if the kids want to dress up but adults, get a life,” a third complained, as the hosts of This Morning also celebrated Halloween by dressing up in spooky costumes.

“I can’t be the only one who doesn’t see the point in Halloween?” asked another.

Childish nonsense or harmless fun? Where do you stand on the debate?

