Loose Women’s Olivia Attwood shows off haircut she gave herself after ‘three glasses of wine’

Loose Women panellist and former Love Island star Olivia Attwood has taken to Instagram to share her new look.

However, Olivia revealed that didn’t just go to the hairdressers like the rest of us. Instead, she gave herself her very own makeover. While drunk. And, while it could’ve ended in disaster, it actually looks gorgeous!

Take a look at her new wine-fuelled style…

Loose Women: Olivia Attwood gives herself boozy makeover

Olivia could be seen sat in her dressing room, where she filmed a transition video to highlight her chop. The video showed that Loose Women star Olivia had given her fringe a snip.

Surprisingly, her transformation looked great – considering she admitted to consuming three glasses of wine beforehand.

I cut my bangs shorter – myself.

She quipped in the caption: “I cut my bangs shorter – myself- after 3 glasses of [wine emoji].

“(I’m not saying do it – but also I’m not saying don’t).”

Olivia’s fans were quick to flood her comment section with praise. One wrote: “Your so beautiful.”

Another said: “Hair tutorial plz.”

A third penned: “Do this all the time who’s got time to nip back to the hairdressers for a lil snip.”

A fourth praised: “Drop dead gorgeous.”

“You look amazing,” chimed in another.

The Love Island alumni showed off her locks on social media (Credit: Instagram)

‘Preconceived ideas’

Her surprise hairdo comes after fellow panellist Coleen Nolan weighed in on Olivia as an addition to the line-up.

Talking to OK!, Coleen said: “I think people have preconceived ideas about her, probably because of the way she looks – which is gorgeous.”

Coleen continued: “I think people have this preconceived idea that she doesn’t have a lot to say, but she’s actually super clever. She’s so lovely there’s nothing diva-ish about her at all, I think she really adds to the show.”

Coleen did also admit that having another young member added to the panel was “worrying”.

Olivia Attwood often appears on Loose Women (Credit: YouTube)

She explained: “Again it’s another young person coming in which is always great – worrying but great!”

Last June, Olivia tied the knot with Sunderland footballer Bradley Dack. The pair wed at a luxury hotel in Knightsbridge.

