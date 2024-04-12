The Loose Women cast features a variety of telly favourites gracing the panel each afternoon – from Denise Welch to Ruth Langsford and Dame Kelly Holmes, there are plenty of famous faces we love to see discussing the juiciest topics.

However, we’ve noticed lately that a few of the presenters are spreading their wings.

Stacey Solomon took a step away when welcoming her youngest daughter, Belle, and Judi Love has recently scored herself a brand-new gig. So what does this mean for the future of the Loose ladies? ED! investigates…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loose Women (@loosewomen)

Loose Women cast spread their wings

Denise Welch has reportedly had her “eyes opened” to new opportunities after landing a role in Jim Cartwright’s new play, The Gap. The former Corrie star has also shared her thoughts on staying relevant.

But as she tries new things and steps out of her comfort zone, could gracing the Loose Women panel become a thing of the past?

She told Woman’s Own: “When you are in this industry, you often have to do lots of things, diversify in order to survive, stay relevant, work.”

Denise was also quite straight-forward when it came to discussing new members joining the roster, including Olivia Attwood Dack and Joanna Page. She admitted that if she wasn’t enjoying appearing on the panel alongside the fresh blood, she’d simply leave.

If it was a toxic environment, I wouldn’t work there.

She said: “If it was a toxic environment, I wouldn’t work there. I don’t need to. I’m 65, I don’t need the stress.”

Meanwhile, two of the show’s longest serving members have reportedly been enduring rows over their tax status and signing new Loose Women contracts.

A source told MailOnline earlier this year: “Jane and Janet are furious. They have done such a lot for that show and they love it. But they do different work across different companies and, as journalists, value their independent status.

“Things have got pretty tense. If it carries on, there might be a big change to the line-up.”

Denise has taken to the stage in a new play (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon takes a step back

Elsewhere, Stacey Solomon took a step back from the show after welcoming her youngest daughter, Belle. The star has also been raking in the rave reviews over on BBC for her award-winning programme, Sort Your Life Out.

This week, the first episode of Stacey’s new Channel 4 show aired – Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue.

Channel 4’s Senior Commissioning Editor Clemency Green said of the upcoming show: “Stacey has a natural talent for making a house a home. She is perfectly placed to show all of us that with a few clever tips, we can all have a go at DIY and make our homes beautiful on a budget.”

So could a potential second series mean less Loose for Stacey?

Stacey has a new show on Channel 4 (Credit:Matt McQuillan / Channel 4 / Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue)

Judi Love lands new role

Stacey isn’t the only panellist to have a new role. Judi Love has joined another panel show alongside Katherine Ryan and Rosie Jones – Out of Order.

Leading lady Rosie Jones gushed about Judi joining the Comedy Central line-up: “I am over the bloody moon to have the stone cold legends that are Judi and Katherine join our ever-so-slightly-dysfunctional Out Of Order family as team captains (I’m the daddy, obvs).

Judi Love has scored herself a new role on Comedy Central (Credit: James Veysey / SplashNews.com)

“I can’t tell you how much fun we all had recording this series, which is packed full of silliness, properly wild discoveries and spectacular guests. I feel incredibly proud to be the host of a show that really is for everyone.”

According to the Royal Television Society, Out of Order will air later in 2024 on Comedy Central.

Does this mean more doors will open for Judi as she focuses on her comedy roots?

Read more: Stacey Solomon ‘can’t wait’ for viewers to see her new show despite ‘horrible circumstances’ and name change

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

So what do you think of the Loose Women cast shake-up? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.