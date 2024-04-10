Stacey Solomon ‘can’t wait’ for viewers to see her new show despite ‘horrible circumstances’ and name change

Stacey Solomon launches her new Channel 4 show tonight (April 10), Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue, and she’s very excited for us to see it.

However, with a new project comes new obstacles, as the Sort Your Life Out host has hinted in a new Instagram post.

Stacey has landed a brand-new show on Channel 4 (Credit: Matt McQuillan / Channel 4 / Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue)

Stacey Solomon shares glimpse of new show

Loose Women panellist Stacey will be seen helping unlucky individuals who’ve been left in the lurch by their builders. She will give them a helping hand in re-designing and renovating their half-built homes.

The series is made by Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, and it’s thought it could help Stacey break America.

It was an INCREDIBLE show to make. I can’t wait for you to see it.

Stacey shared a clip of herself getting hands-on with the renovation action to social media last night (April 9). She said: “I actually can’t believe this starts TOMORROW! 9pm on @channel4. We started filming it last year, didn’t finish until Jan this year.”

Hinting at some frustrations, she added: “Finally it’s all come together.”

Stacey also revealed there was a last-minute change to the show’s name. “We changed the name from Bricking It to Renovation Rescue,” she explained.

She then added: “It’s me and Agi (the most incredible builder) helping people in horrible circumstances finish their renovations. It was an INCREDIBLE show to make. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Stacey’s new show launches tonight (Credit: Matt McQuillan / Channel 4 / Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue)

Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue airs tonight

An insider told to the Mirror about the show: “Stacey has carved out a successful career as the queen of DIY TV on the BBC and Channel 4 bosses are delighted they’ve been able to get in on the action.”

Channel 4’s Senior Commissioning Editor Clemency Green said of the upcoming show: “Stacey has a natural talent for making a house a home. She is perfectly placed to show all of us that with a few clever tips, we can all have a go at DIY and make our homes beautiful on a budget.”

The opening episode will see Stacey visit Erick and Caroline’s 1980s bungalow extension in Enfield, which has left them out of pocket and down in the dumps.

They lost tens of thousands of pounds on building work that had to be re-done. So Stacey shows them how to tackle jobs themselves to help them claw back some cash. They will lay their own laminate flooring, decorate and plumb a bathroom sink.

Stacey shared a glimpse into her new show on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

The programme will air tonight (April 10) at 9pm on Channel 4.

