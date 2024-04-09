Stacey Solomon took to Instagram to share a clip of her children. Although this is a typical occurrence, this time it sparked some concern.

In the clip, Stacey’s Instagram followers saw her adorable daughter Rose interacting with Stacey’s youngest child, Belle.

However, some social media fans were quick to spot a detail that left them worried for the Solomon household.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon children spark concern

In the clip, Rose can be seen grasping a large bag of raisins. In an attempt to give her mum a hand, she shares her snack with her sister, Belle, by piling the dried fruits onto her highchair.

An amused Stacey asks Rose: “Do you think that is enough raisins?” whilst Rose continues to place more onto Belle’s seat.

Eagle-eyed viewers saw that Rose was unfortunately dropping the raisins on the floor in the process.

Although Stacey does urge Rose to pick them up, her daughter sweetly suggests that they should be left on the floor for the dogs to eat, to which Stacey giggles: “Doggies don’t eat raisins.”

Stacey added alongside the snap: “I’m sorry but you can’t tell me she hasn’t been here before. I know she’s mine but I think she is so so bright for two.

“And so funny.”

Stacey Solomon shared a sweet clip of her children on Instagram (Credit: Instagram / @staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon on Instagram

Meanwhile, fans seemed to flock to Stacey’s inbox to share their concerns, as raisins are toxic to dogs.

The PDSA warns: “Grapes, raisins, sultanas and currants are all potentially poisonous to dogs.

“If eaten they can cause gut problems and in serious cases, kidney failure.

“The toxic dose varies from dog to dog, but in some cases, can be very small (i.e. some dogs don’t have to eat much of the fruit to become poorly).”

Stacey had to address the outpouring of concern (Credit: Instagram / @staceysolomon)

Stacey addressed her followers’ concern in a story to follow, where she wrote alongside a screenshot of a direct message. The message, from a helpful viewer, said: “I bet you’ve had ten million messages. Dogs shouldn’t eat raisins.”

But just in case any of that still wasn’t clear, DON’T feed raisins to dogs.

The Sort Your Life Out star penned: “Literally 10 million. This is why I was telling Rose we have to pick them up and they can’t be eaten by the doggies. There are no doggies around Belle’s high chair when usually that is their fave spot.

“But just in case any of that still wasn’t clear, DON’T feed raisins to dogs.”

Read more: Everything Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have said about having more children – fostering plans to vasectomy joke

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.