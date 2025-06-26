Nadia Sawalha ‘livid’ as she clashes with Kaye Adams in explosive Loose Women row

A furious Nadia Sawalha blasted recent coverage of Donald Trump and bombings in the Middle East as “disgusting” on Loose Women today, with viewers reckoning the former EastEnders actress was “on one”.

Nadia, 60, waved her arms in exasperation as she seethed over the US President being referred to as ‘Daddy’ as he attended the NATO summit in Amsterdam this week.

“We are in the hands of maniacs,” Nadia declared as she addressed the crisis in Gaza, as well as the conflict between Israel and Iran. But while some Loose Women viewers pledged their support for her on social media, other users rolled their eyes at Nadia expressing her opinion.

Loose Women today

Thursday’s (June 26) episode began with host Kaye Adams asking panellists Oti Mabuse, Jane Moore and Nadia for their takes on Mark Rutte, Secretary General of NATO, praising Trump as “Daddy”. It was also noted how the White House have shared a ‘Daddy’s Home’ video since the remarks were made.

Nadia made her contempt clear as she raged about the violence that has been inflicted in recent days, as well as in Gaza.

Admitting her first reaction to the video was to laugh with incredulity, she listed off the issues concerning her in international politics before sarcastically adding: “You want to sit there and call him ‘Daddy’?”

Nadia continued: “We are in the hands of maniacs that don’t seem to care about human beings. Don’t joke when people are being killed day in, day out.”

‘This is not funny, this is horrific’

With Jane clarifying Rutte’s comments in the context they were made, the panelists pondered whether the comments were examples of diplomacy or “sucking up”. However, Nadia remained unamused.

“This is not funny. This is horrific when talking about thousands of pounds of bombs,” she went on.

Moments later, Nadia shook her head at Kaye as the presenter likened the macho posturing to “pub behaviour”.

That’s why we’re in the mess we’re in, women should rule the world.

“That’s why we’re in the mess we’re in, women should rule the world,” Nadia insisted.

But Kaye disputed whether all global problems could be put down to male leaders, bringing up Margaret Thatcher’s name as an example. However, she maintained: “We’re in a very blokey world at the moment.”

How Loose Women viewers reacted to Nadia Sawalha today

Viewers picked up on Nadia’s unhappiness within moments of her opening her mouth to pass comment.

“Nadia’s livid #loosewomen,” one X user wrote.

“Nadia is on one! #LooseWomen,” posted another.

A third observer claimed: “Oh dear, Nadia isn’t happy #LooseWomen.”

While a fourth added: “Damn Nadia is on fire!!! #LooseWomen.”

Nadia’s argument seemed to win plenty of people over, with one X user saying: “With Nadia 100% #LooseWomen.”

And another agreed: “Well said Nadia #LooseWomen.”

But not everyone reckoned she knew what she was talking about, with one detractor dismissing her points: “Nadia the expert on world events ffs #LooseWomen.”

However, Nadia’s animated display proved compelling watching for one user, who chuckled: “Love it when #LooseWomen gets a bit heated.”

