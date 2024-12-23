Loose Women star Linda Robson has opened up about the sadness she’s feeling about Christmas as a single woman.

In September 2023, Linda announced she and husband Mark Dunford had split. The couple married in 1990, but after 33 years called time on their relationship.

The 66-year-old actress has previously admitted that over time her and Mark simply “grew apart”.

This marks the second Christmas the Loose Women panelist will be spending without Mark. And so things have definitely changed for her.

Loose Women host Linda Robson’s Christmas ‘sadness’

On today’s show (December 23), the panel were discussing how people should make time to talk during the festive period.

They each took turns chatting about their holiday plans, but when it was Linda’s turn, she opened up about the “sadness” that comes along with this time of year.

Linda explained: “It’s a very lonely time for some people. I used to have a house full of people. And even then it can be full of people and you still feel lonely.”

Looking at her own family dynamics now, Linda admitted: “All my kids have their partners. I’m not their number one any more.”

However, one thing Linda does know is that she has her grandchildren now, who she adores.

She said: “I do have my grandchildren now. So that’s good. A lot of people will be at home. But there will be a lot of people out there on their own.”

Linda on opening up at Christmas time

Linda hopes these people can “find someone”, whether it’s a neighbour or a friend.

“I hope there’s someone for them. Just to have a chat and cheer themselves up on the holidays.”

When Linda confirmed the pair’s split, she admitted to her fellow Loose Women panellists she’s as “happy as I am” and that she doesn’t “need anyone else”.

At the time, she also divulged into the pair’s sex life as one of the reasons they grew apart. The TV host said at the time: “I’ve never got undressed in front of my husband let alone a stranger or someone that I’ve just met. I know I talk about sex a lot, but I haven’t had it for about two years.”

Despite it being a different Christmas once more for Linda, we hope she enjoys spending the time with her grandchildren.

