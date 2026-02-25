Gloria Hunniford, 85, reveals hospital ordeal for ‘profound’ condition as she explains Loose Women absence

Gloria Hunniford returned to Loose Women today as she explained why she’s been absent from the show in recent weeks.

The star, 85, opened up on Wednesday’s show as she revealed she’s recently had to undergo treatment in hospital.

Gloria revealed that for about four weeks, her health was “evolving” and she went to hospital for a routine op.

On Wednesday, Gloria revealed her recent hospital treatment (Credit: ITV)

Gloria Hunniford reveals hospital treatment on Loose Women

During a discussion about putting off a visit to the GP, Gloria revealed her recent health woes.

She said: “I haven’t been on the programme because for about four weeks, my health was evolving and I went into the hospital just to have a routine op, which I knew about and instigated.

“It turned out – in the hospital’s words – that I was ‘profoundly anemic’. I had to have, like Dracula, three pints of blood. I had to have a pint of the strong stuff.”

She continued: “And so, it went on and on, they said my blood pressure was very low. It was in the 70s rather than over 100, very low, so you could keel over at any time.”

Gloria said she’s spent the past four weeks trying to get her energy back up.

She added: “And then one of the doctors said, ‘Somewhere you’re losing blood.’ Then you begin to panic. They put a camera down my throat just over a week ago and they discovered I have an ulcer.”

Gloria explained that, thankfully, the ulcer is “fixable”.

The Loose Women stars were stunned by Gloria’s health confession (Credit: ITV)

Gloria Hunniford on losing her husband

It’s been a tough couple of years for Gloria following the death of her beloved husband, Stephen Way.

Stephen died in 2024 at the age of 85 after “heroically fighting” a lengthy illness.

On Loose Women last August, Gloria tearfully opened up about losing Stephen as she recalled the shock of his passing.

She said: “I lost my husband last year, and [I looked after him] for a year prior to that, because he’d had prostate cancer and he’d beaten it very well, but then a few other complications set in. And you know, he was the nicest man to look after in that sense.

Gloria lost her beloved husband in August 2024 (Credit: Sue Andrews)

“But I think anybody in pain sometimes will answer something rather brusquely or you would misunderstand it. And for anybody out there who’s caring for someone just want to say hello.”

She added: “You want to do everything that you can for the person you love, but it is exhausting because you’re worried all the time.”

She emotionally admitted of losing her husband: “Even though you might be expecting some time to pass, when it does come to it, it’s such a shock and such pain again.”

