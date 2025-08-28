Gloria Hunniford was left fighting back the tears as she opened up about her late husband Stephen Way’s death.

Stephen passed away in August last year at the age of 85 after “heroically fighting” a lengthy illness. After taking time out, Gloria returned to Loose Women in October and has appeared several times over the years.

However, during her stint on the ITV show this week, things took an emotional turn when Gloria recalled the “shock” of Stephen’s death.

Gloria appeared on Loose Women today and spoke about her late husband (Credit: ITV)

Gloria Hunniford shares her heartache over late husband’s death

On Thursday (August 28), Gloria appeared on Loose Women, alongside Frankie Bridge, Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha. On the show, the panel discussed how to support a loved one through an illness.

Speaking about her late husband Stephen, Gloria said: “I lost my husband last year, and [I looked after him] for a year prior to that, because he’d had prostate cancer and he’d beaten it very well, but then a few other complications set in. And you know, he was the nicest man to look after in that sense.

“But I think anybody in pain sometimes will answer something rather brusquely or you would misunderstand it. And for anybody out there who’s caring for someone just want to say hello.

“You want to do everything that you can for the person you love, but it is exhausting because you’re worried all the time.”

Things took an emotional turn (Credit: ITV)

Gloria comforted by Loose Women co-star

She then recalled something “very poignant” that Stephen said to her: “He said ‘I always wanted to be an asset not a liability’.”

Things then took an emotional turn when Gloria said: “Even though you might be expecting some time to pass, when it does come to it, it’s such a shock and such pain again.”

Welling up, she paused before adding: “And the pain goes the other side,” as her voice broke. Gloria’s co-host Nadia then comforted her by holding her hand tightly.

Her husband died last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gloria and husband Stephen

Following Stephen’s death in 2024, Gloria has been open about life without her dear husband.

Last year, she spoke about spending her first Christmas without Stephen ahead of the festive season.

Just before December 25, she explained that her son Michael was in charge of the celebrations, as she navigated the first year without him by her side after three decades together.

Her son also helped her put up the lights around the home, adding it looked like the Blackpool Illuminations.

