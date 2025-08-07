Loose Women fans were left sharply divided during Thursday’s (August 7) episode, as Denise Welch took centre stage as host.

The 67-year-old TV personality led the panel alongside Kelly Brook, Katie Piper, and Nadia Sawalha, but her hosting style sparked a flurry of reactions online.

Denise took on a hosting role in today’s episode of Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Denise Welch criticised for hosting Loose Women

While Denise is a regular panellist on the show, this time she took on the lead presenting duties, a move that clearly didn’t sit well with everyone.

“Enough!! I’m out of here #LooseWomen,” one viewer posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Ffs Denise Welch hosting? That’s me changing the channel #LooseWomen,” added another.

“I’ve heard a nasty rumour Denise is hosting today,” a third echoed.

Others complained that Denise dominated the conversation.

“It’s the Denise show #LooseWomen,” one user wrote, alongside a gif of someone yawning.

“When, if ever, will she STOP talking over everyone else???” another viewer fumed.

“No one else getting a word in today,” echoed a third.

However, not all feedback was negative. Some fans praised Denise’s energy and chemistry with the panel.

“@RealDeniseWelch is doing such a fabulous job presenting #LooseWomen. She needs to host more often,” one supporter tweeted. “She has a relaxed vibe with the whole panel.”

The actress has been accused of talking over her co-hosts (Credit: ITV)

Denise makes US talk show debut

Elsewhere in the episode, Denise reflected on her recent American talk show debut, sharing what “bugs” her the most about how fans reacted.

Last month, Denise appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The actress discussed everything from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to her son Matty Healy’s brief relationship with Taylor Swift.

“It was my American talk show debut, of course, because nobody has a clue who I am over there!” she joked. “I just honestly love it, I couldn’t believe I was on an American talk show.”

But when co-star Katie Piper brought up viewer comments accusing Denise of putting on an American accent during the show, Denise was quick to shut it down.

“It really bugs me that,” she said. “In this country, if I do another show, people go, ‘oh, she’s lost her Geordie accent!'” she exclaimed, mocking a stronger accent. “I’ve never talked like that in my life! And then people said I was doing an American accent. Rubbish!”

A clip of her Watch What Happens Live appearance was then played for the studio audience, and Nadia Sawalha gently teased, “You have! You know why I noticed that? Because you’re an actress and an empathetic person. People with empathy pick up other people’s accents.”

Denise laughed, admitting, “I can hear an inflexion there.”

