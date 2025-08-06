Loose Doctors viewers divided as panel of four GPs front show: ‘No wonder I can’t get an appointment’

Loose Doctors viewers were left seriously divided over the one-off special that aired today.

The ITV show, usually Loose Women, underwent a shake-up on Wednesday afternoon (August 6) with several television doctors sitting on the iconic panel.

Dr Amir Khan, Dr Zoe Williams, Dr Hilary Jones and Dr Nighat Arif were on hand for the special instalment, as they discussed all things health. But it seems some viewers were not impressed…

ITV aires a one-off special Loose Doctors (Credit: ITV)

Loose Doctors hit with backlash

On Wednesday (August 6) ITV aired Loose Doctors, a one-off special. On the show, the panel discussed various health topics and shared tips on how to improve our health.

At one point, Dr Zoe and Dr Nighat demonstrated how women can check their vulva and labia. Dr Amir also opened up about his beloved mum’s brain tumour.

However, viewers soon shared their thoughts on Loose Doctors and the, ahem, reception was mixed…

We can’t get appointments and these four are sitting here, it’s a joke.

Fuming, one person noted on X: “Loose Doctors? No wonder I can never get a GP appointment as they are all on the telly.”

Dr Amir was joined by Dr Nighat Arif, Dr Zoe Williams, and Dr Hilary Jones (Credit: ITV)

What did angry viewers say about Loose Doctors?

Another chimed in: “We can’t get appointments and these four are sitting here, it’s a joke.”

A third then wrote: “Everywhere you look on daytime TV there’s a bloody doctor on giving advice, so why do we need FOUR of them on a panel, do they actually work in a surgery or just swan around various daytime TV slots as for having their families on.”

Someone else declared: “Actually give us appointments to actually make the most of it instead of going on TV???”

‘Far more entertaining than Loose Women’

However, other viewers praised Loose Doctors, with one person writing: “Can we keep #LooseDoctors as a regular panel please. This is far more entertaining than #LooseWomen thanks.”

Another penned: “A lot of idiot joking comments today but this episode with doctors has been informative. Joking aside I did learn something new. Getting an appointment with GP is not easy can be distressing for many.”

Read more: Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter ‘reveals’ which panellists are safe on show amid brutal ITV cuts

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know