Lisa Rinna’s Traitors premiere party drug horror as star claims she was drugged with fentanyl

Former Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna has made a shocking allegation about what she claims happened to her during The Traitors season 4 premiere party earlier this year.

The reality TV favourite, who is set to appear on the upcoming season of The Traitors, has claimed she was unknowingly drugged during the launch event at The Abbey in West Hollywood in January.

Lisa Rinna claims she was drugged at Traitors premiere party

Speaking during an appearance on Good Day New York in February, Lisa revealed she became seriously unwell after attending the event.

The actress and reality star alleged that subsequent tests showed fentanyl and other substances in her system.

Lisa endured a terrible experience (Credit: Samuel Leclerc / SplashNews.com)

“I’m not kidding. I had fentanyl, high levels of amphetamines and other things,” she claimed.

However, Lisa explained she could not discuss the matter in greater detail.

“But I can’t talk a lot about it because we’re still dealing with it. It was leaked, and my team is dealing with it now,” she added.

According to Lisa, her husband Harry Hamlin helped her leave the party shortly after she began feeling ill.

The Abbey responds to Lisa’s claims

Following the allegations, The Abbey released a statement confirming it had conducted an internal investigation after being contacted by Lisa’s representatives.

The venue told ABC News: “Lisa’s team shared concerns with us following her visit, and we immediately conducted a thorough internal review.”

The statement continued: “When she became unwell, our security team assisted her and escorted her safely out of the venue.”

Lisa is gracing our screens on the Traitors season 4 (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

The Abbey said it reviewed surveillance footage and spoke to staff members who were working that evening. However, the venue stated that it found no evidence of drink tampering or suspicious behaviour directed towards Lisa.

The popular West Hollywood venue also stressed that it takes guest safety seriously and encouraged anyone who believes their drink has been tampered with to contact management or law enforcement immediately.

Lisa Rinna returns to TV

The claims have generated significant attention as Lisa prepares for her highly anticipated appearance on The Traitors season 4.

The 61-year-old is best known for her roles in Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where she became one of reality television’s most talked-about stars.

Neither law enforcement nor medical authorities have publicly commented on the allegations.

Read more: Martin Lewis and Susanna Reid share important message to GMB viewers after Jeremy Clarkson cancer shock

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.