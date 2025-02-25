Lingo fans in hysterics as ITV contestant turns the air blue with X-rated answer: ‘No way did he just say that!’

ITV game show Lingo aired a corker of an ep last night (February 24) as a pair of contestants gave an eyebrow-raising answer to an innocent question.

Host Adil Ray was even forced to explain the dictionary definition of the five-letter answer the pair gave.

However, if Adil thought the cheeky answer would be missed by those watching at home, then he was very, very wrong…

Adil Ray stepped in to explain the meaning of the word ‘boner’ (Credit: ITV)

Contestant on ITV game show Lingo in X-rated answer

Last night on Lingo, Dawn and Simon went head-to-head with players Tim and Kim. One board they were given featured a five-letter word that started with B.

Simon started guessing words, finally getting to the point where three of the five letters had been filled. This left him with the middle two to fill.

And, being faced with the letters B-blank-blank-ER, Simon gave Adil his answer loud and proud – much to the delight of viewers watching at home.

“Boner,” he said.

As the word filled the grid, host Adil confirmed: “Yes it’s a word.”

Simon’s answer on Lingo left viewers in hysterics (Credit: ITV)

Adil explains the definition of boner

It didn’t end there, however, as host Adil decided to explain the meaning of the word boner.

“By the way, the definition of boner is a mistake or blunder,” Adil said.

However, coming from the same pair that also answered prick and flaps in another round, fans of the show weren’t convinced that the entire show wasn’t a prank.

Is this one of those where Ant and Dec are in his earpiece?

“Oh c’mon Adil, everyone knows the proper meaning of the word boner,” laughed one.

“No way he just said boner on #Lingo I’m crying,” said another.

Another commented on the other questionable answers the pair had given and said: “And now, Boner! Is this one of those where Ant and Dec are in his earpiece?”

‘What’s the real meaning, Adil?’

So far, Adil hasn’t commented on yesterday’s game on social media – despite fans asking him to explain the “real” meaning of the word.

“The way he felt the need to define ‘BONER’ for us. We all know what it means and it is not mistake!” another quipped.

“What’s the real meaning Adil?” another asked.

Lingo airs weekdays at 3pm on ITV1 – and we can’t wait to see what today’s show brings!

