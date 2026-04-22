Kylie Minogue lands ‘intimate’ Netflix series as first look shared

Kylie Minogue is set to take fans behind the curtain of her extraordinary life and career in a brand-new Netflix documentary celebrating her decades at the top of pop.

The Australian superstar, who first shot to fame as Charlene in Neighbours before becoming one of the world’s biggest pop acts, will be the focus of an intimate new three-part series simply titled KYLIE.

With more than 80 million records sold worldwide, the documentary promises to chart how she transformed from soap favourite into a global icon.

Kylie will be starring in a new Netflix series on her life (Credit: Netflix)

Kylie Minogue Netflix documentary set to explore her extraordinary journey

Announced on April 22, KYLIE is described as an “intimate three-part documentary” that will see the singer open up her personal archives for the first time.

The series will include home movie footage, rare photographs, and personal reflections as Kylie looks back on a career that has spanned generations and redefined pop stardom.

According to Netflix, she will also discuss public scrutiny, personal loss, health battles, and how she earned respect far beyond her global fanbase.

Family and close collaborators will also feature, including her sister Dannii Minogue, as well as Jason Donovan, Nick Cave and Pete Waterman.

The release date for the doc has yet to be announced (Credit: Splashnews.com)

When does the Kylie Minogue Netflix doc come out?

The series will be directed by Emmy and BAFTA Award winner Michael Harte, known for projects including Three Identical Strangers, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie and BECKHAM.

It is being produced by John Battsek’s Ventureland, the team behind acclaimed documentaries such as The Deepest Breath, WHAM! and BECKHAM.

While excitement is already building, Netflix has not yet confirmed an official release date for the series.

Still, reaction from fans has been immediate — and enthusiastic.

‘Cannot wait for this’

“This is going to be special. Can’t wait,” one fan wrote on X.

“I didn’t know about this! So looking forward to it,” another added.

“Well what can I say, this extraordinary woman that is simply named ‘KYLIE’ has transformed so many lives. She has done this with style, grace & humility. Cannot wait for this,” a third said.

“The long rumoured Kylie Minogue Netflix 3-part documentary is now official!” another posted.

Read more: Rick Astley on his ‘feud’ with ‘naff’ Kylie Minogue and being ‘baffled’ by her fame

Kylie Minogue’s doc KYLIE is coming soon to Netflix

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