During today’s (September 30) episode of Loose Women, Kelly Brook opened up about the “pain” she felt after losing her baby.

For Tuesday’s show, Kelly was joined by her fellow panelists Jane Moore, Mariella Frostrup and Sunetra Sarker. During the second half, the ITV daytime programme welcomed Kelsey Parker, who opened up about losing her son, Phoenix.

Phoenix was stillborn 39 weeks into Kelsey’s pregnancy earlier this summer. The 35 year old was due to welcome her baby with boyfriend Will Lindsay.

In 2022, her husband Tom Parker died from a brain tumour, with who she shared two children, daughter Aurelia, six, and son Bodhi, four.

Kelsey Parker lost her son Phoenix earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Kelly Brook praises Kelsey Parker

While opening up about her grief and the tough few years she’s had, Kelly admitted to Kelsey that she had gone through a similar experience to her after losing her dad to cancer in 2007 and then her baby while pregnant in 2011.

“At the time when I lost my baby, miscarriage wasn’t really something we talked about a lot,” she admitted.

“I just remember at the time, my mum stepping in and being a real mumma bear to me and wanting to protect me from the pain I was going through. I was dealing with questions I hadn’t even come to terms with. Like ‘Did you have a name for your baby?’ ‘How would you like to remember them?'”

The former Big Breakfast host explained that she and her mum “both shut down” and “treated it as a miscarriage”.

She told Kelsey: “I think, if I had seen someone like yourself or even Myleene [Klass] and other women in the public eye talking so publicly and openly and bravely like this, I think I would have dealt with it a lot differently.”

Kelly admitted she felt like “the only one it was happening to” as she explained why it’s so important for others to open up.

Kelly opened up about her own loss (Credit: ITV)

Viewers offer their support

After both women opened up about their tragic situations, viewers rushed to social media to share their support.

“Kelsey Parker is such a strong lady,” one user wrote on X.

“Kelly I just want to give you a hug,” another person shared.

“What a beautiful soul Kelsey Parker is,” a third remarked.

Read more: Kelly Brook admits jilting fiancé on their wedding day after being ‘coerced’ into marrying him

Let us know what you think of this story by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts.