Kelly Brook on moment her life ‘turned upside down’ after tragic death of father

Kelly Brook previously opened up about the impact her father’s death had on her.

The TV star, 45, – who is competing in the London Marathon today (April 27) – was left heartbroken in 2007 following the death of her dad, Ken Parsons. Ken was 57 when he passed and had been diagnosed with lung cancer before he died.

And in 2008, speaking for the first time about her dad’s death, Kelly recalled how the final months she spent with him were “beautiful”.

The actress’ father died in 2007 (Credit: ITV)

Kelly Brook on her father’s death

Kelly’s builder dad Ken sadly died in November 2007 at the age of 57 after a lengthy battle with lung cancer.

At the time, Kelly was competing on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing. She initially decided to stay in the competition in a bid to dance in his memory, however, she withdrew from the competition in week nine.

In 2008, and just months after Ken’s passing, Kelly opened up about his death.

“From the February when he was diagnosed my life turned upside down,” she told the Mirror.

Kelly was with her dad when he was diagnosed (Credit: ITV)

Kelly reveals father’s ‘beautiful’ last months

The model – who is married to Jeremy Parisi – went on to recall how she was adamant about spending every minute with him, following his cancer news.

Kelly explained: “Everything else went on hold and I spent the whole year with him. He drove me all around the little country villages. I feel I really got to know him. It was beautiful. I feel so grateful.”

Meanwhile, in February, Kelly broke down in tears while on Loose Women, as she opened up about the death of her dad.

Recalling what it was like when her dad first got the news, Kelly said: “I was there with him when he got his diagnosis. He passed away in 2007. He got diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.”

Kelly remembered her dad as a “tough scaffolder” who she was “so close to” throughout her life.

Recalling the conversation with doctors at the hospital, Kelly said: “We were told six months. That was it, in the room. They told him to make plans. So it was never a mystery, what we were dealing with.”

