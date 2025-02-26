Kelly Brook has opened up about not having children and the impact it’s had on her social life.

The Loose Women regular has been married to Jeremy Parisi since 2022. And Kelly, 45, has openly spoken about having “several miscarriages” before meeting Jeremy. As a result of the “negative” experience with pregnancy, she revealed they decided not to have children.

However, Kelly has now admitted that she feels “sad” over losing friends because of her lifestyle.

Kelly Brook has tried to have children in the past (Credit: ITV)

Kelly Brook on ‘sad’ reality of not having children

The model previously revealed she’d made her peace with her decision to focus on her career instead of starting a family.

But now she’s said that she feels her social life has dwindled because of not having children.

She told The Mirror: “The most difficult thing for me not having children over the past 20 years has been losing friends because your lives are so different. It’s sad in a way. I miss a lot of my old friends who have kids.”

I think people are shocked you can be that blunt about it, but that’s where we’re at.

Kelly added: “To be honest, when I go for lunch and I’m watching them mother their children, I get a bit like: ‘I want the attention, you’re my friends.’ I don’t want to sit there watching people parent.”

The TV star had several high-profile relationships before marrying long-term boyfriend Jeremy in 2022.

She was dating rugby player Thom Evans when she lost her baby five months into her pregnancy. Kelly described the traumatic experience as the “hardest lesson” and said her life “changed drastically” afterwards.

Kelly and Jeremy are happy about deciding against having children (Credit: Splash News)

Her decision ‘shocks’ people

Kelly doesn’t regret having a kid-free life, but she is tired of being asked about it. She recently told Prima magazine: “I just got so sick of being asked about it. ‘We’re not having children’ kind of closes off this conversation.”

She added: “I think people are shocked you can be that blunt about it, but that’s where we’re at. And we’re not saying that having children is a bad thing.”

However, Kelly’s honest take on not starting a family has given a voice to others going through a similar experience.

The star added: “A lot of women have reached out to me since I was on Loose Women talking about it and said: ‘I’m the same; thank you for talking about it and thank you for being honest about it.'”

