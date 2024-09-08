Katie Price on how she lost all her money: ‘Before you know it there’s a bailiff at your door’

Model Katie Price previously revealed how she lost all of her money, as a Channel 5 documentary on her bankruptcy airs this weekend (September 8).

The TV star, who rose to fame over 20 years ago, has remained in the headlines throughout the years. From her plastic surgery procedures, children and relationships to or money issues, Katie is always in the headlines.

In October 2023, she opened up about how she lost her money, despite reportedly having an estimated fortune of millions at the height of her career.

Katie admits she lost money due to previous marriages (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price blames ex-husbands and lawyers for losing money

During an interview with The Guardian, Katie was asked how she lost all her money. “The ex-husbands were on my case, all three of them. Then lawyers. They all wanted money. Money, money, money. Then obviously tax,” she said.

Katie continued: “When you’re having a breakdown and you’re suicidal, you shut the world off. You don’t talk to anyone, you don’t answer your phone, you don’t open your letters, and before you know it you’ll have a bailiff at your door. Then the work stops because your head’s not there to do it. It’s all noise in your head. Bills coming in, bills coming in, you hear your husband’s cheating on you, and it all just magnifies.”

At the time, she said her Mucky Mansion was not under threat and fired back at those who said it was. “People write about me as if I’ve not got a pot to [bleep] in. My £2.5m house is protected. It’s mine – no one can ever take it,” she said.

As threats of prison over her bankruptcy continued, Price declared that it didn’t scare her. In fact, she said if she “could go to jail to clear all this, I would, because it’s driving me nuts”.

Katie was arrested at London Heathrow last month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie’s tax debt is worth more than £750k

After failing to attend a previous hearing relating to her finances, Katie was arrested at Heathrow Airport last month.

The former Celebrity Big Brother winner was first declared bankrupt in 2019 and then again in March this year because of a tax debt worth more than £750,000.

A judge later ruled that her TikTok income would be suspended so she can attempt to pay off money she owes.

For the next three years, Katie is ordered to pay 40% of her monthly income from her OnlyFans page to the trustee of her bankruptcies.

Katie Price: Where Did All The Money Go airs on Channel 5 on Sunday September 8 at 9pm.

