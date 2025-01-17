Kate Garraway ‘sets her sights on Cat Deeley’s This Morning job’ in battle to end her ‘big financial worries’

Kate Garraway plans to make 2025 a “great year” in honour of her late husband Derek Draper while eyeing Cat Deeley‘s job on This Morning to tackle her financial woes, it’s claimed.

The Good Morning Britain presenter’s husband passed away in January 2024 after a long battle with Covid-19-related health issues.

Reports alleged that Kate had to shut down companies she co-owned with Derek unable to pay off the mounting debts. However, she seems to have a solid plan in place to get rid of her financial struggles.

Kate has big plans for 2025 (Credit: YouTube)

Kate Garraway’s eyeing Cat Deeley’s job

2024 was a difficult year for Kate’s family, with many firsts without Derek. Yet, the 57-year-old broadcaster is determined to make 2025 special for her two children.

As for this year, she’s focused on taking up more work to clear off the debts from Derek’s medical care, it’s claimed.

Sources alleged to Closer that the GMB presenter is in talks with ITV bosses for Cat Deeley’s job.

Life will never be the same again. But Kate has a solid network of friends, family and love surrounding her.

They claimed: “Kate’s going to focus on getting more work. She has big financial worries, so she’s got her game face on and is chatting to ITV about new opportunities.”

The source then added: “She’s going up for some big shows, and she really wants to work on This Morning with Ben Shephard.” They then claimed ITV plans to “review the show soon, so she’s got her sights set on that”.

ED! contacted Kate’s reps for comment.

Cat Deeley joined This Morning in February 2024 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Kate’s taking up more work

In addition to eyeing a seat on This Morning sofa, Kate has more gigs lined up this year, include Life Stories, with Jeremy Kyle confirmed as one of her guests.

The source said: “Life will never be the same again. But Kate has a solid network of friends, family and love surrounding her. Some days are fine, others are lonely – even if she’s busy and in a room full of people. She sometimes talks to Derek for comfort, and she knows he’s listening and willing her on.”

Read more: Kate Garraway reveals ‘struggle’ behind the scenes on The Masked Singer after being unmasked as Spag Bol

So would you watch Kate on This Morning? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.