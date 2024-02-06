GMB planning ‘huge warm welcome back’ for Kate Garraway: ‘A very poignant time’

In the latest Kate Garraway news, GMB is said to be planning a “huge warm welcome back” for the TV presenter following the death of Derek Draper.

Kate returned to the show this week just days after laying her husband Derek to rest. The journalist bravely spoke about his death and his recent funeral.

She is set to make her permanent return this Thursday (February 8) and according to one of the show’s stars, bosses are going to ensure Kate is supported as much as possible in this “very poignant time.”

Kate appeared on GMB to discuss her husband Derek’s death (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway news: GMB planning ‘huge warm welcome back’

During a recent interview with The Sun, GMB’s Entertainment editor Richard Arnold praised “courageous” Kate.

“Like so many people in her position she’s demonstrated such courage and such humanity and I know the viewers relate to that, too,” he said. And according to the presenter, the show is planning to make sure Kate is supported as much as possible when she returns.

He said: “I know there’ll be a huge warm welcome for her when she gets back. You know, obviously it’s a very poignant time, very personal time for the team as well.”

Derek sadly passed away last month (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on GMB

During her appearance on GMB this week, Kate opened up about Derek’s death and his long battle with Covid-19 and its after-effects to hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid.

Discussing carers across the country and caring for Derek herself, she said: “I think for people watching, they will know two things that are in a caring position. How unbelievably hard it is but what an honour it is too. And how much I wish I was caring today because it’s you know, it’s an incredible thing to be that line of defence against the world and what happens to us all in life.

“To be able to be that person there for somebody, it’s the ultimate honour and privilege, isn’t it? I know I didn’t get it all right. And I have lots of regrets of things I should have done more of. And wished I had spent less time fretting about. But it is a huge honour and what you do will be something that builds your life forever, it’s a gift but also you get so much for it as well.”

Kate Garraway children

In another part of the interview, Kate opened up about her incredible children – Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14. She revealed her daughter’s final words to their dad Derek before he died.

“They had time with him on their own individually as well as all of us together,” Kate shared.

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

