Kate Garraway ‘sparks concern among friends’ following GMB return as she ‘begins to get her life back’ after Derek’s death

Kate Garraway was back to work on GMB following the death of husband Derek Draper last week.

First, she gave an emotional interview from her home, just days after the funeral. Then, she returned to present the show alongside Ben Shephard.

Kate revealed that she had been trolled online after her Good Morning Britain comeback, with some viewers calling her out for laughing during one segment.

And now friends have also said they’re “worried” that she’s doing “too much” too soon.

Friends ‘worried’ amid GMB comeback

Kate returned to work around a month after Derek sadly passed away. Now, one source has claimed to OK! that friends have been “worried” about Kate. But they’ve insisted that work is “where she wants and needs to be”.

They claimed: “People are worried about her doing too much but Kate is strong and she knows what she’s doing. She’s been living with this for a long time. Work is where she wants and needs to be.”

Kate wanted to go back to work. She enjoys her work, it helps her.

The death of Derek was devastating for the family, especially as he’d appeared in good spirits before his pre-Christmas cardiac arrest. However, it’s claimed that they now finally have a sense of peace and don’t have to be afraid of “what’s coming next”.

The source went on: “She had four years of her life being turned upside down. Now they know what’s what rather than always being afraid of what’s coming next. Kate can begin to get her life back now.

“Kate wanted to go back to work. She enjoys her work, it helps her. No one knows what it’s like for her apart from her and her friends. It has been lonely at times, and Kate had a lot of responsibility on her shoulders, as well as people judging everything she did.”

Kate Garraway on her return to work after death of husband Derek

The popular breakfast TV presenter also addressed her return to work in her interview on GMB.

She said: “A new life starts now. I don’t quite know how it’s going to be but grief isn’t containable in a day, a month or a year. I think some people would say: ‘Why are you going back to work?’ Well, everybody has to, don’t they?”

Kate then added: “I feel like I’ve been in a very small bubble. I look forward to coming into the world and sharing what’s going on for everybody else and connecting with everybody again.”

