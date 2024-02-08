Kate Garraway in tears as she makes GMB return: ‘I want to give her a big hug’

Kate Garraway made her return to GMB today (Thursday, February 8), just over a month after her husband Derek‘s death.

The 57-year-old appeared on the show earlier this week for her first interview following her husband’s passing last month.

Kate returned to host the show today (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway makes GMB return

Today’s edition of GMB saw Kate return to co-host the show. She was presenting alongside Ben Shephard this morning.

Sitting next to her pal, Kate revealed that she’d been in “tears” as she returned to the studios.

“It’s lovely to be back here, it’s odd to be back here!” she confessed.

“I feel very weird, the make-up girls had me in tears this morning just by saying, ‘Hello’. I’ve got some lovely hugs from everybody already.”

She then continued, saying: “Nobody hug me, nobody be nice to me! That’s what I say. Thank you to all of you at home as well, I know I mentioned it Monday but you have been incredible.”

Kate and Ben hosted together (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard pays tribute to Derek

Kate then said that she wants people to treat her normally. However, she confessed that no one knows how to.

“Particularly you! You’re used to being rude,” she then told Ben. “I’ll give you a little bit of leeway today, of course,” he then joked.

He then spoke about Derek’s funeral which took place on Friday, February 2.

“It was an extraordinary funeral, it was one of the most extraordinary send-offs,” he said.

Kate then added: “His friends were fantastic, his family were amazing. Darcey and Billy, oh my goodness me, they continue to be so and have always been so. It was really lovely to feel so much love from everybody here,” she said.

Morning! Lovely to have Kate back with us- thank you for all the messages we’ve had already. You’ll be pleased to know I’m already tidying up after her so things are getting back to normal pic.twitter.com/qg5yib1KBL — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) February 8, 2024

Fans react as Kate Garraway returns to GMB

Taking to Twitter, Ben shared a selfie of himself and Kate in the GMB studio.

“Morning! Lovely to have Kate back with us- thank you for all the messages we’ve had already. You’ll be pleased to know I’m already tidying up after her so things are getting back to normal,” he tweeted.

Fans took to the replies to gush over Kate’s return. “Good morning welcome back Kate. nice to seeing you back on GMB on screen absolutely fabulous picture,” one fan tweeted.

“She’s an inspiration and I wish her all the best…Xx,” another said. “It’s so lovely to see Kate back. I want to give her a big hug,” a third wrote.

“So good to see our brave Kate back, with her bestie by her side. Well done Kate, strong and brave,” another said.

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

