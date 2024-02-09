Kate Garraway hits back as she’s trolled for ‘laughing’ on GMB following husband Derek Draper’s death

Kate Garraway has responded to trolls as they criticised her for ‘laughing’ on GMB this week following the death of her husband Derek Draper.

The presenter made her return to Good Morning Britain on Thursday. It came just days after Derek’s funeral took place following his death in January.

But on Friday’s show, Kate responded to some comments about her laughing on the show.

Kate has opened up about her grief (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on GMB

Speaking to co-host Ben Shephard, Kate said: “I got a bit of flack on social media yesterday for laughing with you [Ben], as if that implied I didn’t care.

“But when you laugh you’re laughing because you want the joy that person brought to continue. And you know that people watching at home have got troubles in their life and you want to share that joy with them.

I got a bit of flack on social media yesterday for laughing.

“So it’s a licence to laugh and to cry and to be all things.”

She was talking during a segment with Larry Lamb and Marie Curie bereavement counsellor Claire Collins.

Kate hit back at people complaining her for laughing after husband Derek’s death (Credit: ITV)

During the segment, Kate opened up about her grief.

She said: “I’m also trying to sort of help, I mean ⁯don’t begin to understand how to help myself. But I’m also trying to help my children and one of the things they’ve said is that people don’t know what to say to them.

“They want to help their friends and other people to feel comfortable to still have a relationship with them to not ignore but to do it.”

The group then discussed how people can help those going through loss. She thanked Ben for his support. Kate added: “I mean Ben is in that situation with me, you’re brilliant at it.”

Kate at Derek’s funeral last Friday (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway on husband Derek’s funeral

On Thursday, Kate made her return to GMB. She said while opening the show: “I feel very weird, the makeup girls had me in tears this morning just by saying, ‘Hello’. I’ve got some lovely hugs from everybody already.

“Nobody hug me, nobody be nice to me! That’s what I say. Thank you to all of you at home as well, I know I mentioned it Monday but you have been incredible.”

GMB airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

