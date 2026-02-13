Kaley Cuoco tells Graham Norton about the extremely awkward moment she met her fiancé Tom’s family

The Graham Norton Show is back on our screens tonight with another crowd pleasing line up – including Kaley Cuoco and a very awkward story!

So who else is joining Graham on the famous sofa?

The king of Friday night chat returns with his trademark wit, welcoming a mix of award winners, Hollywood favourites and serious stage talent.

White Lotus devotees and Blur fans will want to tune in, too.

Here is everything you need to know about who is on The Graham Norton Show tonight before the weekend officially begins.

Stephen Graham is on The Graham Norton Show tonight (Credit: BBC)

The Graham Norton Show: Who’s on tonight

First up, Graham welcomes much loved Kirkby star Stephen Graham.

The Adolescence actor and the Netflix drama team have just swept up an impressive run of awards. Graham is quick to congratulate him on the show’s huge success.

Stephen admits: “It’s been so surreal, we never expected it. We just caught something in the zeitgeist and its success has been unbelievable.

“Erin says, ‘it is the gift that keeps on giving’.”

Last month, 16-year-old Owen Cooper became the youngest ever Golden Globe winner for his role in the hard hitting series.

Stephen adds: “The awards have been wonderful, but the impact it has had on social awareness is incredible. It has achieved more than I could have ever dreamed of.”

He also has two major projects to discuss. There is his new thriller The Good Boy and his new book Letters to our Sons.

Stephen calls the film “a strange little film”. He explains the book was inspired by Adolescence.

He says: “The scale of it is massive. It spans every walk of life, every subject matter, and every sort of father son relationship. It is something I am very proud of.”

Who else is on?

Graham is joined by The Big Bang Theory favourite Kaley Cuoco.

She cannot resist teasing her fiancé, actor Tom Pelphrey, over one small detail. He had never watched The Big Bang Theory before they met and still has not!

She recalls: “The first time I met Tom’s family his mom’s partner kept calling me ‘Penny’. I didn’t say anything because I thought it was sweet, but I could see Tom looking confused.

“When we got in the car he said, ‘I am so sorry, I told him your name so I’ve no idea why he called you Penny all day’. I had to explain it was from the show.”

Kaley is currently starring in new Prime Video mystery series Vanished.

Graham is also joined by Kaley Cuoco, Adrian Lester and Leo Woodall (Credit: BBC)

Also taking a seat is Olivier award winner Adrian Lester. He chats about wearing a prosthetic nose in the stage adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac.

Adrian jokes: “I can’t turn too sharply on stage as I have the constant fear it will fly off!”

White Lotus’ Leo Woodall

White Lotus and One Day star Leo Woodall also joins the line-up.

Leo appears in new age gap comedy Vladimir alongside Rachel Weisz. He also has film Tuner on the way, starring opposite Dustin Hoffman.

But Graham is keen to hear about One Day and how Leo nearly lost the role of Dexter.

Leo explains: “I nearly didn’t do it because I was filming White Lotus and was covered in fake tattoos when I auditioned for One Day.

“They thought the Cowabunga one on my neck was real. I had two weeks between roles to lose weight, change from an Essex accent to Dexter’s posh voice, and remove all the tattoos, which is a lot harder than you’d think.”

The Gorillaz – including Damon Albarn – are in the house (Credit: BBC)

What time is The Graham Norton Show on?

Rounding off the night are noughties virtual band Gorillaz, featuring Kara Jackson and Anoushka Shankar. They perform Orange County live in the studio.

As ever, Graham will bring the band over for a sofa chat. That means Gorillaz creator and Blur frontman Damon Albarn will be joining the conversation with Kara and Anoushka.

The Graham Norton Show airs at 10.40pm tonight on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It runs until 11.30pm and ends with the always chaotic red chair stories.

