Strictly star Kai Widdrington has revealed that he’s landed a major new role away from the dancefloor.

The dancer, 30, shared the exciting news on Instagram this week – and his followers were thrilled for him!

Strictly star Kai Widdrington shares new role

Professional dancer Kai has shared some exciting news – he’s hosting two shows on the radio this festive period!

In a post shared on Instagram, it was announced that Kai will be hosting two shows on Magic FM before Christmas.

The post consisted of two pictures of a grinning Kai in the MagicFM studio.

“After confessing his long-time love for Magic Radio when he popped in, we thought it was only right to give Kai Widdrington his presenting debut,” the caption of the post reads.

“Join Kai Widdrington for his Christmas shows on Magic Radio. 21st December – 6pm. Christmas Eve – 7pm.”

In a statement, he said: “I’m thrilled to be sharing my music loves with Magic Radio listeners this Christmas! I’ve been a massive fan of Magic for ages – it’s the station I put on when I need good vibes, good music, and that bit of sparkle.

“Honestly, this is a dream come true for me, especially at Christmas – my favourite time of year. I love everything about it: the lights, the songs, the whole warm-fuzzy feeling of it all. So getting to share that Christmas magic with listeners feels like a real treat. I can’t wait.”

Kai has landed a new role (Credit: BBC)

Strictly stars celebrate Kai’s ‘amazing’ news

Kai’s Strictly co-stars took to the comment section to share their joy over the news.

“Absolutely amazing!!” fellow pro dancer Katya Jones commented.

“MAJOR [heart eyes emoji] well done son!” Kai’s 2025 dancing partner, Vicky Pattison, gushed.

“Yassss boy!!!!” Carlos Gu wrote.

“YES, IT IS, that’s my boy,” Strictly 2022 star Tyler West said.

“This is just awesome! Congrats @kaiwidd! Can’t wait to tune in!” another follower wrote.

Neil Jones’ new role

Kai isn’t the only Strictly star to land a new role away from the dancefloor recently.

Long-time pro Neil Jones recently announced that he’s taking to the stage to play the villain in a pantomime!

Neil will be playing the role of Abanazar in the Aladdin pantomime at the Middleton Centre in Manchester.

Posting a picture of himself in costume on Instagram, Neil wrote: “The news is out.

“I’m playing the Villainous Abanazar in the pantomime Aladdin at the Middleton Arena from Sunday 21st December until Monday 29th December,” he continued.

“Tickets are on sale now so go get yours and feel free to come and boooooo me, I dare you.”

“Aw good luck Neil you will be brilliant,” one fan gushed.

“Can’t imagine you being a baddie! Well done,” another said.

