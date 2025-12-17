BBC denies Strictly Come Dancing is moving to Manchester next year: ‘There are no plans’

Bosses of Strictly Come Dancing have responded to claims the beloved show is moving to Manchester.

This week, it was reported that bosses were planning a change to the series after more than 20 years, with insiders claiming it could move across the country.

But now, a BBC spokesperson has responded to the rumours – and it’s looking like Strictly is staying put…

It was reported the show could be moving to the North (Credit: BBC)

Strictly ‘planning to move’ to Manchester?

Earlier this week, an insider alleged that bosses are considering moving Strictly from Elstree Studios, Borehamwood to Media City in Salford, Manchester.

A source told The Sun: “A shift to Salford would be seismic. It would also make sense on many levels, but mostly from a PR perspective. It’s a clear statement of intent from the Beeb, who want to draw a line under the show’s troubled time at Elstree.

“There is a lingering sense of anguish that now seems to hover around the show and it’s one that bosses really want to dispel.”

A big change is happening next year (Credit: BBC)

BBC shuts down rumours

The source went on to claim that with the show set to get new hosts, it is “the perfect time to introduce other big changes”. They added: “And moving the show north — which for many people is the home of light entertainment — is a logical move in many ways.”

However, a spokesperson has since shut down the reports. A representative for the show told Metro: “There are no plans to move Strictly Come Dancing. Any suggestion otherwise is pure speculation.”

Tess and Claudia’s exit

One major change that Strictly is undergoing next year is the brand new presenting team that will make their debut, following Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s exit.

In October, Tess and Claudia revealed they would be stepping down as hosts following this year’s series. The presenting duo said it “feels the right time” to walk away from the BBC One dancing competition in their announcement.

When asked about how the BBC are going about finding their replacements, BBC’s Chief Content Officer Kate Phillips said on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast that production team are “concentrating on getting two shows out a week”, stating: “We haven’t got time at the moment to start doing any screen tests or chemistry testing”.

