Julian Clary ‘almost killed’ three times as he details traumatic near-death experience

TV star Julian Clary previously opened up about experiencing “several brushes with death”- narrowly avoiding being crushed – while on stage.

The legendary stand-up comedian, 65, appears on ITV‘s DNA Journey series tonight (June 19), alongside fellow comic and pal Jo Brand.

But ahead of their search for the secrets in their families’ histories, Julian’s tale of how he almost became part of the past himself is one for the history books.

Julian Clary is going on a DNA Journey with Jo Brand on the box tonight (Credit: ITV)

Julian Clary on near-death experiences

Celebrity Big Brother winner Julian addressed the dangers he has faced while performing during a chat with Metro last October.

He told the publication he has cheated death after a huge object has fallen from above THREE times, with each incident proving “terrifying”.

Julian recalled in the interview: “On three occasions, a Glitterball has crashed to the ground. And the old-fashioned Glitterballs are huge and very heavy. They were made of metal and hooked up above where you’re performing with a safety chain.”

It’s come loose and crashed to the ground, within inches of me each time, and smashed onto the stage.

He went on: “But somehow, three times over the decades, something has gone wrong and a scenery change has happened when something has knocked into the Glitterball. So it’s come loose and crashed to the ground, within inches of me each time, and smashed onto the stage.”

Julian Clary nearly met his Maker via Glitterball on THREE occasions (Credit: ITV)

‘What a way to go!’

Additionally, Julian also noted that in one instance, when he was gigging in Australia, an errant disco decoration struck a woman in the front row. She was left with a severely injured knee.

“Each time, I’ve thought I could’ve died. But I’ve also thought: ‘What a way to go!’” Julian joked.

Furthermore, Julian also detailed a time when he was in panto early in his career that saw him descend to the stage on a giant swing.

However, Julian had to be in position ten minutes ahead of his entrance. And so, there was a bit of ‘hanging about’ that left him far from comfortable.

Julian explained: “So, I was hanging up there, 30 feet above the stage. With lights and bits of scenery all around me, and you can hear them all clunking. I’d be swaying around on the wires and you can’t help but think: ‘If something went wrong now, it wouldn’t end well!’”

DNA Journey is on ITV1 tonight, Thursday June 19, at 9pm.

