Star of Strictly Johannes Radebe has opened up about his close partnership with former Bake Off winner John Whaite in a new interview.

Johannes and John became dance partners on Strictly in 2021. The duo became the first ever male same-sex pairing on the show and made it to the finals. However, Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis won.

John and Johannes became the first ever male same-sex pairing on Strictly (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Johannes Radebe on John Whaite partnership

While appearing on the Johnathan Ross Show, which will air this Saturday (April 13), Johannes discussed how he nearly fell for John.

“He lifted me like I was a piece of feather. I’m a well built man and I’ve always lifted women and I know the level of care that goes into that,” he said.

“For me to experience it for the first time was quite special and I have to thank John Whaite for being really caring with me.”

Johannes stated that John “was quite patient” while he “was trying to figure it out”.

“The truth is for the first time in my life I’ve had somebody say to me ‘I’ve got you,'” he continued.

John has opened up about his feelings towards Johannes on several occasions (Credit: Splashnews.com)

John ‘felt a sense of loss’ after Strictly

While engaged to his partner Paul, John admitted that he “fell in love” with Johannes while on Strictly.

John revealed he and his partner “spent some time apart” after he opened up about his feelings towards Johannes.

In his memoir, Dancing on Eggshells, John opened up further about his feelings for Johannes.

Following their time on Strictly, John confessed he “felt a sense of loss” after their final dance as he knew he “wouldn’t get to see Johannes every single day”.

“I watched him as he sat on the window sill of the dressing room drinking a glass of champagne, still sparkling in his bright white show dance outfit,” John said.

“I was jealous of the sweat beads as they shimmered on his beautiful skin. I wanted to be close to him… We hugged goodbye, I didn’t want to let go.”

John married Paul earlier this year, to which Johannes wished them congratulations.

