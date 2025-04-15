Joel Dommett forced to apologise after asteroid comments on The One Show as hosts were unimpressed

Joel Dommett was forced to apologise on The One Show last night as the show’s hosts were left unimpressed by his ‘joke’.

Last night (April 14), Joel appeared on the show, alongside Dame Maggie Aderin-Pocock and Gareth Malone. And while the comedian usually knows when to make certain jokes, it seems the one he attempted last night did not go down well.

Host Alex Jones was speaking to Dame Maggie about an episode of BBC’s The Night Sky, when Joel interrupted.

Joel apologised for his joke (Credit: BBC)

The One Show discussed ‘city killer’ asteroid

The episode of The Night Sky which they were discussing explored an asteroid that was being highly monitored after it was reported to be heading to Earth. However, it’s now less than a 1% chance of hitting the planet.

The One Show played a video of newsreaders reading headlines about the asteroid. Alex then asked Dame Maggie just how dangerous the asteroid could have been.

Dame Maggie responded: “Well, this asteroid, it’s not on the scale that took out the dinosaurs. But we did call it a city killer – or city crusher. It could take out a large city.

“With an asteroid like that, the size is important. But as it comes through the Earth’s atmosphere, it builds up a shock wave. That can cause much more devastation as well.”

Alex was taken aback (Credit: BBC)

Joel Dommett apologised over joke

But Joel decided to interject and make a joke about the asteroid – specifically it’s ‘city killer’ name.

He jokingly said: “It’s a shame you can’t pick which city, isn’t it?”

While Dame Maggie and guest Gareth Malone both burst out laughing, when the camera turned to Alex, she looked very taken aback, trying to laugh it off.

As he realised it probably wasn’t the best timing for his joke, Joel then apologised.

He said: “I’m sorry, I’m sorry. carry on!”

But Gareth decided to try to back him up, adding: “It’s not a very fluffy name, is it? City crusher.”

The conversation swiftly moved on, and Dame Maggie continued to explain about the asteroid.

