Lorraine Kelly cheekily asks Joe Wilkinson to re-enact Christmas advert kiss

Lorraine Kelly sat down with Celebrity Traitors favourite Joe Wilkinson on her ITV show today (November 24).

Introducing him just before a commercial break, the Scottish talkshow host cheekily referenced his big moment in this year’s festive Waitrose advert.

Known as The Perfect Gift, the supermarket’s short film co-stars Keira Knightly and pastiches Love Actually. Joe plays widower Phil, who over the course of Christmas woos Keira after they meet at a food counter. It all builds towards a kiss between them in the snow.

Lorraine Kelly asks Joe Wilkinson about Keira Knightley kiss

“Look at him! Isn’t he gorgeous,” Lorraine told her viewers before interviewing Joe. “He’s revealing all on that kiss with Keira Knightley. Shall we re-enact it young man? Let’s do it now!”

Joe could be heard laughing off camera. His host then asked when he knew he’d be starring in the Waitrose advert.

“I think… maybe July,” he recalled, before quipping: “I think they probably kept it quiet that Keira would be kissing me ’til the day of so she couldn’t back out.

“As kisses went [it went well],” Joe told Lorraine. “God it was a bit much. A bit much! Oh dear bless her.”

The comedian went on to admit how uneasy he felt when he walked into a Waitrose chain that had his and Keira’s faces plastered everywhere.

“There’s big old posters and I felt like I’d gone in to be seen,” he said. “I bought a couple of bits and I was out.”

Celebrity Traitors was ‘really bizarre’

Inevitably, Joe was also questioned about his time on Celebrity Traitors, which will officially return for a second series.

“It was really bizarre,” he told Lorraine. “It’s obviously a big game of Cluedo and you’re kind of just wandering around and there’s lots of people that you’ve watched on tele just sort of sat there. So that’s odd. But everyone was lovely and it was really nice.”

Apparently, the Faithful player “forgot to get caught up in the game” and found himself enjoying conversations with Jonathan Ross instead.

When it comes to his ongoing friendship with co-star Joe Marler, Joe also revealed that they play paddle tennis together. “I let Joe win, I’m not saying he can turn but I don’t want to find out if he can,” he joked.

Joe Wilkinson autobiography

Lorraine wanted to know about her guest’s unconventional autobiography too.

Like an open book (excuse the pun), he said: “Everyone gets asked to do an autobiography if you’ve done a bit of tele, and I thought ‘Oh I’ve got nothing to say’, so I made it up. My friend Henry [Paker] drew it but it’s all nonsense.”

According to Joe, the worst lie he put in there was about murdering “the last eight dodos” on Earth. “It was the last four. So that was a bit of a fib…”

