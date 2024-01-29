Stephen Fry gameshow Jeopardy! has been replaced in the ITV1 schedule, after a month.

The rebooted series started on ITV1 on New Year’s Day, with the final episode airing on Friday (January 26).

However, its 4pm slot has been filled with another gameshow today (January 29) – so what’s happened to Jeopardy!?

Stephen Fry gameshow Jeopardy! was only on for four weeks (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Fry and Jeopardy! replaced

Signing off on Friday, host Stephen Fry let viewers know that the first series of the rebooted gameshow was coming to an end.

“Unfortunately that’s the end of the episode and the end of the series,” he said. “I do hope you’ve enjoyed watching as much as I’ve enjoyed hosting. Goodnight.”

Love Stephen Fry but really not liking Jeopardy!. Will it last longer than one series?

The gameshow aired for a 20-episode run, but it did come in for criticism from viewers. Some complained that Stephen wasn’t right to front the series.

One said: “I had so looked forward to Jeopardy! coming to our shores. But as much as I’m a fan of Stephen Fry, am just not sure he’s the right guy for it.” Another added: “Love Stephen Fry but really not liking Jeopardy!. Will it last longer than one series?”

Will Jeopardy! return?

A new series of the gameshow hasn’t yet been announced. Stephen hasn’t posted about the series since the last episode on Friday, either.

Today, Ben Shephard-fronted gameshow Tipping Point returns in its usual 4pm slot, taking the space of Jeopardy!.

Sharing the news on X, Ben said: “Ahhh what’s a that New Tipping Points you say?? Roll on Monday 4pm!”

“About time. Jeopardy is crap,” said one of Ben’s followers. “I couldn’t get into Jeopardy, Tipping Point or nothing for me,” admitted another.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

