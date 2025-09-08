Presenter Jeff Brazier has left viewers divided over his brand new hairstyle.

The TV star was back on screens on Monday (September 8) on both This Morning and Loose Women. Jeff was on hand to pay a visit to a former competition winner.

However, it’s fair to say it was Jeff’s new look that got plenty of people talking.

Jeff joined Cat and Ben on the show (Credit: ITV)

Jeff Brazier unveils new look

On Monday (September 8), Jeff returned to screens to give viewers a rundown on the latest ITV competition on This Morning and Loose Women.

Host Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard checked in on Jeff, who was live from Birmingham. Jeff was there chatting to a woman, Brenda, who previously won £30,000 and a camper van in the competition.

But fans watching This Morning at home were quick to point out his new hairstyle. However, it seems some were not too keen…

Jeff showed off his new hair (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Jeff’s hair

“Jesus Christ on a tandem, I’ve just noticed Brazier’s hair!” declared one person on X.

Someone else added: “LIKE THIS IF YOU ALSO HATE JEFF BRAZIER’S HAIRCUT.”

A third wrote: “Surely Jeff Brazier didn’t sit down in the barber’s chair and say “Can you make it look like a badly fitting wig ?”” Another penned: “Back to that hairstyle Jeff.”

However, on his Instagram, other fans were kinder and gushed over his new look.

In the comments section of a selfie, one person said: “Loving the new hair doo .. you look ten years younger.” Another then gushed: “You don’t age, do you!”

Jeff’s ‘baby news’

In other Jeff news, the TV star is reportedly set to become a grandad for the first time.

Last month, reports claimed that Freddy’s ex-girlfriend was pregnant with his baby. Freddy and Jeff both broke their silences, but neither actually confirmed or denied the reports.

While Freddy Brazier hasn’t directly mentioned expecting a baby with his ex-girlfriend, he revealed to his followers in September that he is taking a break from the spotlight to work things out.

In a story, Freddy was pictured feeding a horse in a field, smiling. He captioned the story: “Taking time out to work on a few things. Podcast will still be released. Just ain’t got a date for you!” At the end he added the heart emoji.

Read more: Jade Goody’s widower Jack Tweed takes swipe at Jeff Brazier as he ‘confirms’ Freddy’s pregnancy reports

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know