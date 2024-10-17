Janette Manrara halts Pete Wicks interview on It Takes Two as she tells him ‘you need to start correcting yourself’

Janette Manrara has urged Strictly star Pete Wicks to correct himself following his interview on It Takes Two tonight.

Pete appeared on Thursday’s show alongside his pro partner Jowita Przystał to talk about their performance last weekend as well as their upcoming routine.

This Saturday, Pete and Jowita will perform a rumba to Don’t Look Back In Anger by Oasis. However, during tonight’s ITT, Pete didn’t seem so confident about his rumba skills.

Pete and Jowita will perform a rumba this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Janette Manrara on Strictly: It Takes Two tonight

Former TOWIE star Pete said he sought advice from fellow Strictly Come Dancing contestant JB Gill.

JLS star JB recently performed a rumba on the show with his pro partner Amy Dowden.

So to be going into week five, I feel like I’m on borrowed time.

Pete said: “Love JB. He did the rumba last week and he was amazing. So I asked him what I could do to make it better.

“His response was to listen to Jowita so that was useful.”

He added: “But no, JB is a really good dancer, he’s got so much rhythm and he’s naturally just very good. Even just hearing that he found it quite hard made me feel a bit better.

Pete said he feels on “borrowed time” on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

“I just assume it’s because I can’t dance but actually someone that can dance, struggled with it.”

Host Janette then stepped in and halted the chat. She told Pete: “Can I just say, you need to start correcting yourself.

“You can dance. You’ve delivered amazing dances and I’m sure you’re going to deliver another amazing rumba this weekend.

“Believe in it.”

Meanwhile, earlier in the chat, Pete admitted he feels like he’s on “borrowed time” in the competition.

Janette urged Pete to believe that he can dance (Credit: BBC)

He said: “I keep saying to everyone that I thought I would go week one. So to be going into week five, I feel like I’m on borrowed time.”

Pete added: “But I’m really pleased that I’m still here and I’m genuinely loving it.”

