Strictly stars Gorka Marquez and his dance partner Dr Punam Krishan joined Janette Manrara on It Takes Two last night (October 16).

The star was seen sporting a sparkly suit as he discussed Dr Punam’s recent jive and what the pair have up their sleeves for their upcoming performance on Saturday.

Gorka appeared alongside his dance partner Dr Punam on It Takes Two last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Gorka Marquez ‘looks a bit sad’

Despite Gorka’s dazzling outfit, some fans were left concerned about his overall appearance, with some pointing out that he wasn’t acting like his normal outgoing self.

Some fans even took to a Strictly Come Dancing fan group to share their thoughts, with one questioning: “ITT tonight…Is Gorka alright? He looks a bit sad.”

This sparked many other Strictly fans to share their comments about Gorka, with one stating: “The professional dancers are probably too scared to have any contact with their partners and same with celebrity dancers when they’re not actually dancing.”

Another penned: “Sounds like he has a bit of a cold.” A third wrote: “Definitely looked a bit down.” “I thought he was a bit subdued too,” remarked another.

“Last time he was too hyper, this time subdued…. Poor guy can’t win,” chimed in a fifth. Another commented: “Probably just tired. Their workload is full on.” “I thought he was subdued. He said he was just chilled out. Maybe he’s tired,” pointed out another fan.

Meanwhile, another fan insisted: “He looks fine to me,” and another agreed: “He’s fine just tired. Missing the family. Listened to Gemma on the radio and she was saying how everyone was missing Gorka at home. Must be hard being away from a young family… lovely you care though.”

The pair reflected on their recent performance of the jive (Credit: BBC / Instagram)

Host Janette chips in

Even Janette pointed out that she had never seen Gorka so chilled.

He told her that this was due to the relaxing nature of their upcoming dance. The pair are set to perform a Viennese waltz to She’s Always A Woman To Me by Billy Joel.

‘Sadness and guilt’ over leaving his family

It comes after Gorka shared his “guilt” and “sadness” over leaving his partner Gemma Atkinson and their young family while filming.

He penned to social media alongside a tearful selfie: “I feel like today should be one of those days where everyone might think is all happiness, joy, excitement, for all what is about to start with Strictly.

“And YES it is. But at the same time I get a feeling of sadness, guilt, for going away for whatever long it is. A feeling of letting them down for not being there, a sense of failure to them.”

ED! has contacted Gorka’s representative for comment.

