Former Strictly pro Janette Manrara opened up about raising her child alone while husband Aljaz Skorjanec is busy working on the show.

Currently, Aljaz is taking the Strictly competition by storm alongside Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, who have made it to this year’s semi-finals. Janette rose to fame as a pro dancer on the same show before quitting in 2020. However, she is still a part of the Strictly family as she hosts the companion show, It Takes Two, during the week.

Janette and Aljaz share daughter Lyra Rose (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly star Janette Manrara feels like she’s raising daughter ‘on my own’

In July last year, Janette and Aljaz welcomed their first child, Lyra Rose. While both are working parents, Janette admitted that it sometimes feels like she’s raising their daughter as if she’s a single parent because Aljaz’s schedule is so “crazy” right now.

“I think the hardest bit has been the traveling up and down, because I have to take a train down once a week,” she told HELLO!.

“We stay in a hotel and, and because Aljaz’s schedule is so crazy, I’m kind of doing it on my own a little bit. I kind of plan ahead and schedule the week without considering him in the picture because his schedule kind of changes daily with Strictly.”

She continued: “So I keep saying to my friends that I feel like I’m a single working mum at the moment for the last three months. But Lyra is such a good baby and she’s so content and she travels all right.”

Janette insists Aljaz is a ‘supportive’ husband (Credit: YouTube)

‘He’s the most supportive husband’

Despite her husband’s absence, Janette admitted she doesn’t think she “would have been able to do this without him,” describing Aljaz as “the most supportive husband and the best dad to Lyra”.

While getting emotional, Janette recalled feeling “exhausted” after having a “rough day” on her own. As Lyra had been “kicking off a little bit,” Janette revealed Aljaz “drove 3.5 hours from being down in London to come up to see her, was here for literally three hours and then drove right back down on the same day”.

Janette proclaimed: “That is the husband that really cares about his family”.

Read more: Strictly Christmas special results leak online with ‘shock’ winner revealed

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.