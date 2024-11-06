Strictly star Janette Manrara has announced that the show’s Dance-A-Thon will make a return this month.

Janette hosted Wednesday’s It Takes Two. She revealed the news to viewers, saying the remaining Strictly couples will take to the dance floor together to impress the judges with their best samba moves.

Strictly’s first ever Dance-A-Thon challenge took place in 2009.

TV star Janette announced the return of the Dance-A-Thon (Credit: BBC)

Janette Manrara on Strictly: It Takes Two

Janette shared the news tonight, revealing the challenge has been away for six years.

She said: “We’re starting tonight with some exciting, breaking news.

“After a six-year hiatus, it’s time for the return of the Dance-A-Thon!”

Janette said the news is “exciting” (Credit: BBC)

What the Dance-A-Thon is

So, how does it work? The challenge will see the pairings come together after they’ve all performed their main dance.

They’ll shimmy back on to the dance floor to samba as a group. The Strictly judges will then eliminate couples one by one.

Ultimately, the winner will then be revealed. The couples’ final position in the Samba-Thon will impact their overall score on the night.

For example, the first couple eliminated will receive one point. The second couple eliminated will get two points and so on.

Dance-A-Thons have happened on Strictly over the years (Credit: BBC)

The stars taking part in the Samba-Thon will be revealed in next weekend’s Sunday results show from the Blackpool Tower.

Then, the challenge will take place on November 23’s show.

