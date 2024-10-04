Janette Manrara halted her It Takes Two interview tonight to call out Nikita Kuzmin over his fake tan mishap.

Nikita, 26, appeared on Friday’s edition of the show with his celebrity partner Sam Quek to discuss their upcoming routine.

But at the start of the interview, instead of delving into her questions, Janette was baffled by Nikita.

Janette was distracted by Nikita’s fresh tan (Credit: BBC)

Janette on It Takes Two

The host said: “Now normally the first question is going to you Sam, but I need to talk about Nikita’s tan.”

She then asked: “What’s going on here? Did you just get it done?”

Nikita replied: “Alright, listen…”

Janette then cut in: “You’re going green!”

Nikita explained that his fake tan needed washing off! (Credit: BBC)

Nikita said: “I might have given myself a shade too dark which means that I’ll need to shower and hopefully look better for tomorrow.”

Sam then said: “We were actually in the tan room at the same time and I said, ‘Nikita you can go after me because you’re probably a bit faster.’ Then I had a conversation that it’s probably better to get a tan after this show [ITT].

“So I’ve still got to go and get mine.”

Janette then said of Nikita’s white blazer: “The white doesn’t help, does it?”

Nikita looked very bronzed tonight… (Credit: BBC)

This weekend for Movie Week on Strictly, Nikita and Sam will perform a Paso Doble to Elevation by U2.

Giving some final notes for his partner Sam, Nikita said: “Just go for it!

“This week has been quite tough. We were really struggling with the Paso, with the steps. Things were not clicking as fast as they usually are.

“I’m just proud. I don’t even mind the scores now because I’m so proud of what you have danced today in the studio.”

