The daughter of Loose Women panellist Jane Moore is worried that her mother could be “cancelled” during her appearance on I’m A Celebrity.

The TV star, 62, is one of 10 celebrities to sign up for the show, which will launch on ITV1 this Sunday (November 17).

Other names include Oti Mabuse, Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and GK Barry, to name a few.

Jane is one of the 10 celebs who have signed up for I'm A Celebrity 2024

Jane Moore on I’m A Celebrity

While the show has yet to officially kick off, Jane has admitted that daughter has her concerns.

“If there’s a debate, I’m going to put my two pennies in and stick up for myself. But my eldest daughter is more apprehensive and was like, ‘Oh, my God, you know you’re going to get yourself cancelled or something by saying something you shouldn’t,'” Jane told the MailOnline.

“Do I have it in me to say something that somebody living in their mother’s spare bedroom with no life might not agree with? Yeah, but that’s their problem, not mine,” she continued.

“Sometimes you can say something that somebody doesn’t agree with, and there’ll be a Twitter storm, or an X storm, or whatever we call it these days.”

Jane – a columnist for The Sun – insisted that if it doesn’t “make it into a printed newspaper,” then “it’s not a story”. She stated that backlash can often come from people on social media who get “hot under the collar” because they don’t agree with her.

I'm A Celebrity will mark Jane's first reality show

I’m A Celebrity 2024 news

Despite a long career on television, Jane has never participated on a reality show before. Ahead of her appearance on the show, Jane admitted she is “apprehensive about being away from home”.

“But actually, this is also the very thing I am looking forward to,” she told ITV. “I’ve never done a reality show before and I’ve always said when we talk about these things on Loose Women that this programme would be the one.”

As for bonding with her campmates, Jane insisted she will be asking loads of questions. “I won’t be like, ‘Tell me about the time…’ but I will be asking questions just because I’m interested. I hope they don’t get offended!” she said.

I’m A Celebrity begins on Sunday November 17 from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

I'm A Celebrity begins on Sunday November 17 from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.