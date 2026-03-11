Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo reveal first look at Disney+ parenting show Raising Chelsea after birth of son Ziggy

Jamie Laing and wife Sophie Habboo are returning to screens with a brand-new docuseries – and fans have finally been given their first glimpse.

The couple, who first found fame on Made in Chelsea, will star in Raising Chelsea: Jamie and Sophie’s Next Chapter, a new parenting series heading to Disney+ later this year.

The show will follow the pair as they navigate pregnancy, new parenthood and a huge life transition after welcoming their son Ziggy in December 2025.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

So what can viewers expect from the upcoming series?

Ready to meet our newest family member….?

Raising Chelsea, coming soon to Disney+ pic.twitter.com/K7RIfOHSC2 — Jamie Laing (@JamieLaing_UK) March 8, 2026

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo reveal first look at new Disney+ series

Reality stars Jamie Laing and Sophie recently shared the first teaser trailer for the show on social media.

In the short clip, the couple are seen sitting in director’s chairs with their names written on the back. Next to them sits a tiny empty chair for baby Ziggy – teasing the newest addition to their family.

Jamie captioned the post: “Ready to meet our newest family member…? Raising Chelsea, coming soon to Disney+.”

The official poster has also been released, showing the pair dressed in matching black outfits while Sophie cradles her baby bump and Jamie smiles beside her.

The Disney+ UK Instagram account also teased the series, writing: “Their next chapter begins. Sharing parts of the story you’ve never seen before, Raising Chelsea is coming soon to Disney+.”

Jamie and Sophie are set to front their own Disney+ reality show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is Raising Chelsea: Jamie and Sophie’s Next Chapter about?

The series is expected to run for 10 episodes and will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the couple’s journey into parenthood.

According to the official synopsis, the show will follow Sophie’s pregnancy, their move into a new £12 million London home and the early days of life as a family of three.

Viewers will also see how the pair juggle their busy careers with raising a newborn.

The synopsis notes that Jamie and Sophie’s lives in their twenties were followed by viewers around the world on Made in Chelsea.

Their new Disney+ series promises a “no-holds-barred whirlwind journey” into the next stage of their relationship.

‘Pinch-me moment’

Announcing the project previously, the couple said: “For nearly a decade, we’ve brought audiences along the highs and lows of our personal and professional lives.

“It’s such an honour to now partner with the incredible teams at Disney+ and Dorothy St Pictures to bring our next chapter to viewers across the globe.”

They added that navigating life with a baby on the way had opened up a completely new stage in their relationship.

“We can’t wait to give you a front row seat.”

Jamie also shared his excitement when the show was first confirmed.

“A real pinch-me moment for us… our own series on Disney+ coming soon!” he wrote on Instagram.

“Seriously, without your endless support we wouldn’t be here now creating it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Laing (@jamielaing)

When is Raising Chelsea: Jamie and Sophie’s Next Chapter released?

An official premiere date has not yet been confirmed.

However, with promotional content now being released, the series is expected to arrive on Disney+ later in 2026.

Jamie and Sophie’s relationship

Jamie and Sophie first met while filming Made in Chelsea. Their friendship eventually developed into a relationship after several on-screen ups and downs.

He proposed in December 2021 at London’s Rosewood Hotel – the same place the couple had their first date.

They married in a civil ceremony in London in April 2023. They celebrated again with a larger wedding in Marbella the following month.

Ahead of their wedding, they launched their popular podcast NearlyWeds, which later evolved into NearlyParents after Sophie became pregnant.

The podcast has documented everything from pregnancy updates to baby name debates.

Jamie and Sophie welcomed their son Ziggy on December 4, 2025.

Read more: Jamie Laing on intimacy issues with wife Sophie Habboo

So will you be watching? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.