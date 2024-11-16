EastEnders and Strictly star Jamie Borthwick has been dealt a major blow ahead of this weekend’s round of dances in Blackpool.

The star, who won last Christmas’ edition of the show, was an early favourite to win the competition – but things seem to have changed now…

Jamie and Michelle may miss out on the final (Credit: BBC)

Jamie Borthwick to miss out on Strictly final?

This weekend will see the celebs and their pro dance partners dance together at the iconic Blackpool tower.

However, there will be plenty of eyes on the Glitterball trophy, which edges ever closer.

The final of the 2024 series will take place on December 14, so less than a month away.

However, it doesn’t seem as though one early favourite for the trophy will be there come the final week.

Accoridng to the bookies, Jamie, who was tipped to win the whole show earlier during the competition, may miss out on even being in the same room as the Glitterball Trophy next month.

Michelle and Jamie were early favourites to win (Credit: BBC)

Jamie Borthwick no longer amongst favourites to win Strictly

According to bookmakers Betway, Chris McCausland, Sarah Hadland, and Tasha Ghouri are the favourites to reach the final this year.

Chris is leading with odds of 1/5, Sarah is in second with odds of 1/3, and Tasha has odds of 4/5.

Meanwhile, Jamie has odds of 6/4.

“The latest odds to reach this year’s Strictly final make Chris McCausland and Sarah Hadland the strong frontrunners to dance their way into the last three,” a spokesperson for Betway told WalesOnline.

“Tasha Ghouri is next in line in the betting, priced up at 4/5 to secure a final spot, but Jamie Borthwick isn’t far behind, and we’ve shortened his odds to 6/4 to make it all the way to the last weekend of the series,” they then added.

Jamie and partner Michelle Tsiakkas picked up their first 10s in week five.

Vogue is taking to the ballroom floor this Christmas (Credit: BBC)

Vogue Williams to take part in Christmas special

In other Strictly-related news, the third celeb to be taking part in this year’s Christmas special has been announced.

Podcaster, presenter, and DJ Vogue Williams has been confirmed to be taking part in the festive special this year.

She will be dancing with Carlos Gu. “I’m so excited to join the Strictly family! Carlos would have more of a chance of winning a Nobel prize than turning me into a good dancer but I am determined to try my very best! I’m loving it so far, bring on the Ballroom floor,” she said.

Vogue joins the previously announced Josh Widdicombe and Drag Race’s Tayce in the line-up. More celebs will be announced soon!

Strictly continues tonight (Saturday, November 16) at 6.45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

