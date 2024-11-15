Former Strictly pro dancer Graziano Di Prima has revealed his new job after being axed from the hit BBC show.

The 30-year-old Italian dancer joined the Strictly family in 2018 and participated on the show with a number of celebs including Judi Love and Kym Marsh. In 2023, Graziano was paired up with former Love Island contestant Zara McDermott. Receiving an average score of 24.7 in the competition, they finished in 10th place.

For the 22nd series, it was announced that Graziano would not be returning after allegations of gross misconduct against Zara.

Following footage of Graziano allegedly kicking partner Zara, he was axed from Strictly (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Former Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima reveals new job

With the new series of Strictly Come Dancing well and truly in full swing, Graziano announced he’s booked and busy without the show.

Taking to his Instagram Story 14 hours ago (November 14), Graziano shared a poster that revealed he will be a special guest for a London dance class on December 1.

He will be joined by Dancing with the Stars champion Pasquale La Rocca.

Tickets for the class can be purchased online.

“See you very soon,” Graziano wrote, adding the red heart emoji.

Graziano announces new gig (Credit: Instagram)

Graziano on Strictly exit

Following his departure from Strictly, Graziano admitted in a statement that it was “best for the show that I step away”.

“While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends,” he said.

“I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story.”

In August, during an interview with the MailOnline, Graziano said of the allegations against him: “I didn’t deliberately hurt anyone. I’m not a monster. I’m not an abusive man.”

He admitted to kicking the floor out of frustration during rehearsals with Zara. However, he said it was never his intention to kick her.

Read more: Graziano Di Prima returns to spotlight as he declares ‘I’m thrilled to dance again’ after Strictly scandal

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

What do you think of Graziano’s new job? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.