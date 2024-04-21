ITV star Gyles Brandreth on Tipping Point being ‘worst experience of his life’: ‘Had bad dreams about Ben ever since’ 

Gyles Brandreth once shared how appearing on ITV gameshow Tipping Point was the “worst experience of his life”.

Since the show launched in 2012, Ben Shephard has been the host of Tipping Point. The game sees a slew of contestants take on the iconic machine with the hope of winning the £10,000 jackpot.

There have also been lots of celebrity versions, with famous faces like Josie Gibson, Andi Peters and Lorraine Kelly making an appearance, in a bid to win money for a charity.

But it seems one celeb who appeared on the show is not a fan. So much so, that he joked he had been “having bad dreams” since their stint.

Ben has hosted the show since it first started on screens (Credit: ITV)

Gyles on ITV Tipping Point with Ben Shephard

TV star Gyles starred in the celebrity version of Tipping Point in 2020. He competed against Coronation Street actor Daniel Brocklebank and comedian Shazia Mirza.

And a few years later, in 2023, Gyles reunited with Ben on This Morning – who was fronting the show at the time with former host Holly Willoughby. And Gyles was quick to share his thoughts on his Tipping Point experience.

When I appeared on Tipping Point it was the worst moment

Gyles declared while on air: “I’ve had palpitations all morning. When I saw you in the corridor with Ben, did you see how I looked a little bit alarmed? It’s because when I appeared on Tipping Point it was the worst moment.”

Gyles wasn’t a fan of the show (Credit: ITV)

Gyles had ‘bad dreams’ about Ben Shephard

He went on: “I’ve been appearing on television for 55 years and it was the worst experience of my life. I was tipped off within the first three minutes. I could not make it, I couldn’t understand.”

It was the worst experience of my life

Ben giggled along to Gyles’ confession and told him he should have researched the gameshow before his appearance. Gyles then jokingly confessed how he’s had “bad dreams about Ben ever since”.

Ben Shephard ‘to leave’ Tipping Point after This Morning new job?

In other Tipping Point news, Ben has been tipped to leave the show following his recent move to This Morning.

The TV favourite recently swapped GMB for This Morning, becoming the show’s latest presenter. Ben, along with Cat Deeley, made their debut in March.

However, with Ben’s This Morning stint in full swing, it’s been claimed by the bookies that Ben could leave Tipping Point. In an exclusive odds from OLBG, the bookies have chalked Ben up at 2/1 to leave the show in the next six months.

An OLBG spokesperson said: “Ben Shephard is 2/1 to leave Tipping Point in the next six months after making his This Morning debut alongside Cat Deeley earlier this week. It has inevitably put Shephard’s Tipping Point in doubt and there is a 33 per cent chance he will leave the game show.”

Tipping Point: Best Ever Finals airs tonight (April 21) from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

