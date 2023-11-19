I’m A Celebrity’s Marvin Humes in tears as his phone is confiscated before show launch

Marvin Humes found himself holding back tears before his phone was confiscated by I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! bosses.

The JLS star, 38, will be seen entering the jungle tonight when the ITV show kicks off for a brand new series.

But saying goodbye to his wife Rochelle, 34, and their three children proved all too much.

Marvin Humes struggled not to cry as he prepared to fly to Australia (Credit: Instagram/ @marvinhumes)

Emotional goodbye

In an emotional video to his army of fans, Marvin documented his journey from London to Australia.

And as he left the UK, he struggled to maintain his composure.

Speaking in a hotel room, Marvin said: “I just said bye to the kids and Roch. They’ve gone off to school and Roch has gone off to work.

“Obviously it was really tough. I’ve packed my final bits and am leaving in the next couple of hours.”

Marvin’s reel then featured footage of him heading to the airport and boarding a flight to Brisbane.

His phone was confiscated in Brisbane (Credit: Instagram/ @marvinhumes)

Once there, he video called Rochelle and their eldest daughter, Alaia-Mai, from the back of a cab.

“I’m just about to phone Roch and the kids for the last time before they take my phone off me,” he said.

“I don’t know when I’ll speak to them again. Maybe two, three, four weeks, who knows.”

Marvin’s ‘mid-life crisis’

Marvin is among 12 stars taking part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!.

Among those joining him in camp is This Morning’s Josie Gibson, Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard and politician Nigel Farage.

Marvin, who found fame on The X Factor, described his decision to take part as a “mid-life crisis”.

Before heading off, he admitted: “I’ve done this show because I like the challenge and maybe it’s a bit of a midlife crisis.

Rochelle and Alaia-Mai said their final goodbye to him (Credit: Instagram/ @marvinhumes)

“Some people go and buy a sports car and I said, ‘No, I’ll come and do I’m A Celeb’.”

Show insiders are convinced the dad-of-three will do well in the hugely popular show due to his and Rochelle’s mega fan base.

A source also told The Sun: “He’ll have lots of showbiz stories to tell, too, from his 15 years in the limelight.”

Marvin and Rochelle married in July 2012. They are parents to Alaia-Mai, 10, Valentina, six, and three-year-old Blake.

