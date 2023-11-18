I’m A Celebrity’s Marvin Humes urged to balance his emotions as astrologer tips him for camp confidant role

I’m A Celebrity campmate Marvin Humes needs to look after his mental health as the 2023 series kicks off, one astrology expert has warned.

Ahead of tomorrow night’s launch show, the expert has cautioned that the JLS star shouldn’t let the camp’s mood “overwhelm” him.

Tamar Hela said: “Marvin is likely to be the empathetic and intuitive member of the group. Pisceans are known for their deep emotional understanding and compassion. Marvin’s ability to listen and empathise could make him a key confidant among contestants.”

Will Marvin cope with the pressures of the camp? (Credit: ITV)

Marvin set to be ‘overwhelmed’ on I’m A Celebrity?

However, as a result, Marvin has been told to watch out that his “deep emotional understanding” doesn’t cause problems if he steps into the camp agony uncle role.

Tamar added: “He will need to guard against the emotional absorption of the group’s mood and ensure it doesn’t overwhelm his own sense of equilibrium.”

Marvin is married to This Morning star Rochelle Humes. The pair have three children together and Marvin has admitted that he’s super nervous ahead of the jungle.

He said: “It fills me with absolute fear.” Marvin then added: “I’ve got crazy nerves in my belly right now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M A R V I N H U M E S (@marvinhumes)

Marvin and Nella could be allies

However, Marvin could find a like-minded buddy in fellow campmate Nella Rose. This is because she is also a water sign. As a result, astrology expert Tamar thinks she and Marvin could play a crucial role in the jungle.

Speaking on behalf of Casinos.win, Tamar said: “The emotional depth and resilience of water signs Marvin and Nella could be pivotal in managing the show’s high-pressure situations.”

The astrology expert then continued: “The nurturing Cancer Nella might find a comforting ally in Pisces Marvin as both water signs share a deep emotional understanding and empathetic nature.

“This bond could create a strong emotional support system within the camp, providing a haven of understanding and care.”

Read more: Marvin Humes on I’m A Celeb: ‘Bosses hope he’ll make good use of the jungle shower’

I’m A Celebrity stars on Sunday (November 19) at 9pm on ITV1.

So how do you think Marvin will cope in the jungle? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.