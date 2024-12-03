The elimination of Tulisa Contostavlos in the last episode of I’m A Celebrity has enraged viewers.

The N-Dubz singer’s elimination last night (December 2) sent shockwaves across social media. She was the third campmate to leave the jungle after Jane Moore and Dean McCullough.

Tulisa, who was in the bottom two with Oti Mabuse, was sent home after a public vote. However, her fans think the elimination was “unfair” and even went as far as to suggest it was somehow “rigged”.

Singer Tulisa left the jungle last night (Credit: ITV)

Tulisa voted out of I’m A Celebrity

The X Factor judge gracefully accepted her elimination and wished her fellow campmates the best as she exited the jungle.

Talking about her time in the camp, Tulisa said: “Everyone was just so happy, positive and very empathetic. I think we were all very mindful of each other’s emotions and what we were going through. There was no bugger in there.”

She said she’s rooting for Oti’s win branding her “rock” and “Earth angel”.

During her time in camp, Tulisa took part in numerous trials. After one, called Shock Around The Clock, medics “rushed in” to help Tulisa, who thought one of the creepy crawlies had got into her ear.

Fans livid as Tulisa is sent home (Credit: ITV)

‘How is she out?!’

Tulisa was eliminated based on public voting, but her fans think the show made a huge mistake by letting her go.

Although it’s a baseless speculation, some viewers who were rooting for the singer have accused I’m A Celebrity of being “rigged”.

One shocked fan said: “Tulisa out third? [Bleep]ing rigged. I loved her.”

“Tulisa‘s elimination is ultimately a big fix,” speculated another, with no evidence to back up their claim.

A third said: “Fully believe I’m A Celebrity is a fix because how is Tulisa out!?”

“I’m fuming. There’s no way Tulisa should be the third celeb out. She should have been in the final,” said another enraged fan.

“Tulisa 100% asked to leave… There’s no way she gets voted out – she has too many fans,” said another.

i am GUTTED for Tulisa. there’s no way she’s got less votes than some of the others in there. plus the lack of airtime she’s had has been ridiculous #ImACeleb — james (@James__GA) December 2, 2024

Some fans argued that Tulisa should have stayed longer on the show because she is more entertaining than the remaining campmates.

However, others saw it for what it was – Tulisa simply didn’t get enough votes to stay in.

“I will never forgive the public for not voting more for Tulisa…she was SO nice to everyone in there and didn’t do bad in trials. My queen of the jungle,” they said.

“Shocked at this, Tulisa deserved top five, but wasn’t getting much airtime later in the series,” said another.

I’m A Celebrity airs every night at 9pm on ITV1.

